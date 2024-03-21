While individuals surrender personal information as a matter of course when transacting business, they expect organizations to keep that data secure. Evolving cyber threats and an increasingly complex regulatory environment mean high stakes for business leaders. Post this

"While individuals surrender personal information as a matter of course when transacting business, they expect organizations to keep that data secure. Evolving cyber threats and an increasingly complex regulatory environment mean high stakes for business leaders," explained Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "What is the Role of Cyber Security in Protecting Personal Data?".

Personal Data Under Threat

"Personal data represents a highly valuable commodity for cyber criminals, and cybercrime has grown into a lucrative business. Ransomware and phishing remain prime attack methods, but they use more sophisticated tools than ever before. Hackers continue to devise new ways around security measures, often aided by AI-powered tools such as deepfakes."

Privacy Laws Increase Pressure on Businesses

"Meanwhile, complex privacy regulations enacted at the industry, state, and global level set stringent standards for data protection. Companies must be able to demonstrate that they have taken steps to prevent unauthorized access and data breaches."

Understanding the Role of Cyber Security in Protecting Personal Data

"Implementing certain cyber security best practices will help ensure regulatory compliance while building consumer trust. Building a comprehensive compliance program takes time, and detangling the mass of requirements can be challenging. However, prioritizing some basic security measures will help."

Implement Data Security Strategy with Expert Guidance

More than just an IT issue, cyber security plays a critical part in protecting sensitive personal data, and it involves commitment on all levels. Smaller organizations that find it difficult to hire the necessary security skills in-house will find it beneficial to partner with information security experts like Messaging Architects.

