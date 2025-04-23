What is your organisations continuous modernisation score?

Legacy experts release a readiness quiz to help teams quickly assess how modern their systems really are—and uncover next steps for digital transformation.

BRISBANE, Australia, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorkingMouse, a Queensland-based SME that has been researching and developing legacy system modernisation people, tools and processes for 12+ years, has created a free online quiz to help businesses and government teams figure out how ready they are for continuous modernisation. The quiz gives a clear picture of how well current systems and processes are working and where there's room to improve.

Based on the Jidoka methodology created by founder Dr Eban Escott, the quiz uses just a few short questions to assess five key areas: how flexible your systems are, how well your teams work together, how secure your setup is, how easily people can share knowledge, and whether everyone is pulling in the same direction.

"Keeping your tech up to date isn't something you do once and forget about, it's about getting into a position of continuous modernisation" said David Burkett, CGO and Director at WorkingMouse. "This scorecard gives you an easy way to find your baseline."

Many organisations are stuck using old systems that are hard to change, slow to use, or risky to maintain. This can lead to extra costs and missed opportunities. But by updating systems regularly and working in smarter ways, teams can stay flexible when markets or regulations shift, give their people the tools they need, avoid tech related risks, and make faster decisions by sharing knowledge more effectively.

The quiz only takes a few minutes and gives you a quick check-up on how your organisation is doing, where the gaps are, and what steps you can take next.

WorkingMouse is a Queensland-based small-to-medium enterprise specialising in modernising legacy systems and delivering innovative software solutions for government and enterprise clients. Guided by the principle of Jidoka—automation with a human touch—their mission is to simplify complex software development, making it more efficient, less risky, and enjoyable. Empowered by their proprietary platform, Codebots, and ISO-certified processes, WorkingMouse supports clients through every stage of digital transformation.

