What Makes Tekniam's RUCS Wireless Broadband Internet Breakthrough Technology?

The RUCS small size allows it to be easily hand carried and operational in minutes making its speed of set up faster than anything previously available. Post this

Compact and Easy to Carry

The RUCS is a compact device which can be hand carried that broadcasts a surprisingly powerful broadband Internet signal for its size, weight and power draw.

Starting at only 5 lbs. / 2.27 kgs, the RUCS unit and its accompanying Distribution Module can deliver a wireless Internet signal from an access point within a 1000 ft radius for up to 250 users. The signal can be transmitted between the RUCS Portable Communication Link units the primary transmitting devices 3 miles apart to span a total distance of up to 35 miles.

The small size of the RUCS allows it to be easily hand carried and operational in minutes, making its speed of set up faster than anything previously available. Other technologies have frequently required a trailer, a truck, and generator to achieve only a fraction of the same results.

Low Power Requirements

Requiring only a 5-to-8 watt power draw, all that is needed is a power source - which can be anything from a small power pack, a car battery, a solar panel, or a wall plug - and an Internet source to transmit, which can be broadband cell, fiber, or satellite.

Ease of Set-up and Operation

Set-up is very simple and straightforward. Basically, all the user does is plug it into a power supply and the available Internet connection.

Then, connect the RUCS unit to the Distribution Module antenna, turn it on, and within a few minutes you are now supplying connectivity to up to 250 internet users within a 1,000 ft radius.

Because the RUCS is completely managed through the cloud, the person on the ground only needs to hook it up. Since someone can manage it from a great distance away, they don't need to have technical people on site.

Flexibility and Scalability

Another RUCS breakthrough is how flexible and easily scalable the network can be in that it can do up to 3 mile "Hops" from one RUCS Portable Communications Link unit to the next for up to 10 or 15 hops, totaling 35 miles.

The RUCS is able to achieve what no other device currently on the market can do - the number of hops from one unit to the next without significant degradation of signal.

Competitors of the RUCS have a more limited number of hops that can occur because they use the same antenna to receive their Internet signal as they do to distribute it to users, causing greater signal degradation. This results in the loss of 30-50% of bandwidth with each hop, rapidly degrading signal strength and limiting the distance the signal can reach.

Tekniam's patented antenna technology is the enabling technology that provides the capability to jump over and over again with only a 10-15% loss. This makes the RUCS able to do 10 to 15 hops, providing an entire county with coverage.

Low Cost to Purchase and Operate

This breakthrough technology makes Tekniam's RUCS clearly the low cost leader able to deliver more powerful results for a fraction of the cost of older units to purchase, transport and operate.

Compared to other rural Internet or emergency Internet solutions currently on the market such as AT&T's SatRunner that is the size of a pallet and needs to be carried on a trailer, the RUCS can deliver the same rural broadband or emergency Internet capability at a fraction of the cost due to its easy to carry compact size and low power draw.

Compared to SatRunner that burns gasoline, makes noise, and costs about $4,000 a year to operate, the RUCS low power requirements enables it to be operated for years at a small fraction of the annual cost.

It can be deployed in minutes - or weeks with a permanent install - compared to fiber or cell that can take years and be far more expensive. People don't like towers, and the problems getting them approved can be a permit nightmare.

Small compact size. Low power draw. Ease of deployment and scalability are all technology breakthroughs that add up to major bottom-line savings making Tekniam's RUCS wireless Internet the low cost industry leader to buy, lease and operate.

Media Contact

Tim Stranahan, Tekniam, 1 (980) 290-8305, [email protected], https://www.tekniam.com/

Tekniam Sales Team, Tekniam, 1 (980) 290-8305, [email protected], https://www.tekniam.com/

SOURCE Tekniam