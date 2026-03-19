What the FTC's Dealer Pricing Warning Could Mean for OEM Advertising Compliance and Co-op Programs

"The pricing transparency concerns raised by the Federal Trade Commission go to the core of how vehicle pricing is presented and may influence how OEMs structure compliance oversight." - Melodie Claxton, Director of Compliance Services, ACB. Post this

"While the FTC's letters were directed at specific dealer groups, the implications extend much further," said Melodie Claxton, Director of Compliance Services at ACB. "The practices highlighted by the FTC go to the core of how vehicle pricing is presented in advertising. That may drive OEMs to reassess their advertising guidelines, disclaimer standards, co-op eligibility requirements, and the overall scope of compliance monitoring."

The FTC has not publicly identified the 97 recipient dealership groups. Even so, the issues highlighted are broad enough that automotive manufacturers may revisit whether their current advertising guidelines, disclaimer standards, and monitoring approaches adequately address dealer advertising across channels, including dealer websites, paid digital media, inventory listings, third-party sites, social media, and traditional media, depending on program scope.

"The issues are not simply technical disclaimer matters," Claxton added. "They relate directly to pricing transparency and consumer expectations. As a result, we may see a shift in how co-op and compliance programs are structured and enforced."

The degree of change may vary across manufacturers. Some may tighten enforcement through their compliance and co-op programs, while others may place greater responsibility on dealerships through updated legal language, vendor requirements, and contractual requirements.

Regardless of approach, the FTC's warning highlights the growing importance of structured advertising oversight programs capable of monitoring dealer marketing activity across a complex and rapidly evolving media landscape.

"For OEMs evaluating their programs today, this moment underscores the value of clear standards and comprehensive monitoring," said Claxton. "Ensuring transparency in advertising protects both consumers and brands."

ACB is a leader within the automotive channel marketing industry, administering co-op advertising programs and monitoring dealer advertising for compliance with brand and regulatory guidelines. Drawing on more than a century of experience and working closely with automotive OEMs and their dealer networks, ACB provides co-op fund management, advertising verification, and multi-channel monitoring across dealer websites, digital advertising, social media, third-party marketplaces, and traditional media. This oversight helps manufacturers promote transparent advertising practices while ensuring marketing programs operate efficiently and in accordance with program standards.

About Melodie Claxton

Melodie "Mel" Claxton has been with ACB since 2004 and serves as the Compliance Subject Matter Expert for the company's automotive programs. Over the past 20 years, she has helped design, implement, and manage advertising compliance programs for leading automotive manufacturers, conducting compliance reviews, benchmarking program success, and overseeing program optimization. Claxton works closely with OEM clients to support transparent advertising standards and effective program administration across their dealer networks. Known for her collaborative approach and deep program knowledge, Claxton has frequently earned positive feedback from automotive clients, several of whom have referred to her as their "favorite vendor" partner.

About ACB (Advertising Checking Bureau)

ACB is a privately held company with more than 100 years of experience administering co-op advertising and marketing compliance programs for brands across multiple industries. The company helps organizations manage complex co-op programs, verify advertising compliance, and monitor promotional activity across digital, social, and traditional media channels. By combining program administration, financial stewardship, and multi-channel monitoring, ACB helps brands ensure marketing programs operate efficiently while maintaining transparency and brand standards.

ACB is headquartered in New York City with client service offices in Memphis, TN and Tempe, AZ. For additional information, Contact ACB.

Learn more at https://www.acbcoop.com/

Media Contact

Veronica Portelli, ACB, Inc., 1 7328561354, [email protected], www.acbcoop.com

SOURCE ACB, Inc.