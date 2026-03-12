What the world needs now...more ways to express 'Gratitude and Kindness!'

"When we actuate these two emotions into our daily practices, we begin to reframe how we see and engage with the world," says Sheila Thornton Warfield, founder and creator of the journal. Post this

"We must find ways to create balance in our lives especially these days with so much noise, distractions, and the 'always on' news and social cycles," she continued.

The journal features original writings, inspiring quotes and an abundance of 'Gratitude & Kindness" pages, all intended to help users cultivate more appreciation and acts of kindness. The Operation Butterfly journal is meant to be a purposeful companion to users as they strive to amplify these two emotions into their daily habits. Users are encouraged to personalize the journal and to begin writing anywhere within its 120 pages.

This original, physical product was intentional to provide a tactile experience as an alternative to the pervasive digital world we live in. Pausing to take time to interact with the journal provides users with the necessary pivot and mental break from the demands of screen time. It provides us with a meaningful window to reset. The journal offers respite from the daily grind, and its thoughtful content should encourage frequent use.

Its soft cover is smooth and inviting and the spiral binding provides optimum flexibility. The journal also features PANTONE's Color of the Year 2026, Cloud Dancer, which is intended to provide a calming influence.

The Operation Butterfly Journal can be ordered directly from the Operation Butterfly website at www.operationbutterfly.net.

Operation Butterfly, LLC is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Since 2014, its purpose has been to encourage honest and courageous living through original and inspiring content. In 2026, Operation Butterfly launched its first product to inspire activation of more gratitude and kindness in daily lives.

Media Contact:

Sheila Thornton Warfield

Founder, Operation Butterfly

[email protected]

(616) 818.6469

Operationbutterfly.net

