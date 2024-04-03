What to do about wood trim--answers from the Templeton painter

Trim can enhance the overall aesthetic appeal of a room, an entire interior, and the appearance of a building's exterior. Post this

Trim can enhance the overall aesthetic appeal of a room, an entire interior, and the appearance of a building's exterior. Whether it's the baseboards, crown molding, doors, or windows the trim significantly influences the visual impact. It's not always an obvious impact. Trim contributes to the overall sense of interior design as well as exterior appeal. Each option, whether to paint or stain, has its own set of advantages for creating the desired effect.

The Templeton painter encourages people to consider the quality of the wood. Some wood, especially those with beautiful natural grain have been chosen for a specific effect. Most people who install wood trim and choose to stain it do so because of the beauty of those natural grains. However, when they sell the property, the new owners may have something different in mind.

Paint can offer a spacious continuity to an interior, and a consistent appearance to an exterior. Choosing to paint trim offers a myriad of possibilities in terms of color and finish. The most apparent advantage of paint is the ability to match or contrast it with an existing color scheme.

Paint provides the flexibility to seamlessly achieve a cohesive and uniform look.

Furthermore, paint provides a smooth and even finish, concealing imperfections in the wood and creating a polished appearance. This is particularly advantageous for homeowners with trim made from different types of wood or those looking to create a modern and clean aesthetic.

Maintenance is another factor that tilts the scale in favor of paint. Painted trim tends to be easier to clean and is more resistant to wear and tear. It acts as a protective barrier against moisture, preventing the wood from deteriorating over time. The washable surface of painted trim can be a lifesaver, especially when children or pets are present, making it an excellent choice for high-traffic areas.

On the other hand, opting for a stain finish trim brings a timeless and natural warmth to the space. Staining allows the natural grain and texture of the wood to shine through, providing a rustic and authentic charm. This is particularly appealing for showcasing high-quality wood trim.

Staining is a great choice for those who appreciate the beauty of wood and want to maintain a connection with nature inside their homes. It adds depth and character to the trim, creating a sense of richness that is hard to replicate with paint. Additionally, staining allows for easy touch-ups over time, making it a practical choice for areas that may experience some wear.

While paint may offer a protective layer, stain penetrates the wood, allowing it to breathe. This can be advantageous in certain environments, particularly in a region with fluctuating humidity levels. Stained trim can expand and contract with the wood, reducing the risk of cracking or peeling over time.

Ultimately, the decision to paint or stain trim depends on:

Consider the existing style and decor. Painted trim might be the perfect complement for contemporary or eclectic designs.

Borlodan Painting Company has been serving the painting needs of Templeton and nearby communities since 2011. From preserving the traditional interior and exterior appearances of historic homes and commercial buildings to new and modern construction, the skilled Borlodan team has the experience and personal touch needed for excellent workmanship.

The team understands the responsibility that comes with being invited into a home or workplace and is committed to providing a respectful, smoke-free work site while on the job. Their fine detail work on doors, windows, trim and shutters is second to none. And, they leave a clean worksite when the job is done.

Borlodan Painting Company

6205 Via Huerto Ct

Atascadero, CA 93422

(805) 295-0194

Media Contact

Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 26-9890, [email protected]

SOURCE Borlodan Painting Company