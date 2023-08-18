What to do in a ship fire like that of the Fremantle Highway?

How does a ship fire with a high-risk cargo, such as electric cars, start, how do you fight it and what measures can you take to prevent a recurrence of the recent near-disaster in the Netherlands? Tweet this

While fires in electric cars are relatively rare compared to fires in internal combustion engine vehicles, the causes and risk factors differ due to the presence of high voltage batteries and electrical systems. Manufacturing defects can lead to damage or an internal short circuit, which can lead to overheating and eventually fire. Extreme temperatures and excessive heat also affect battery performance and stability, which can cause a fire.

If a fire starts: extinguishing it yourself

If a fire breaks out, a quick and adequate response is a must. If the situation allows it, an attempt should first be made to isolate the fire and prevent it from spreading.

Then specialized crew members must try to fight the fire with the available extinguishing agents. Note that extinguishing a fire in an electric car requires specific precautions due to the presence of high voltage batteries and electrical components. Traditional fire extinguishing agents, such as water or foam, can be dangerous because they can cause electrical conductivity. Instead, an extinguishing agent specifically designed for extinguishing fires in electrical equipment must be used, such as a class D extinguishing agent, metal fire extinguisher or powder-based extinguishing agent.

The appropriate extinguishing agent must be aimed at the seat of the fire while the extinguisher itself maintains a safe distance. The extinguishing agent must not be aimed directly at the battery to avoid possible damage to the battery housing, explosions and toxic fumes.

Electrical fires can reignite, so it's important to keep a close eye on the cars and the area to make sure they don't re-ignite.

Specialized help

If the crew is unable to extinguish a ship's fire using electric cars as cargo itself, good coordination with the professional emergency services, such as the fire brigade and the coastguard, is important. These services have the appropriate equipment and training to deal with such complex situations. For example, it is important to provide information to the emergency services as soon as possible about the charge of electric cars and the type of batteries on board. This can help them develop a firefighting strategy.

When the fire is extinguished

After the fire has been extinguished, the batteries must cool down properly to reduce the risk of thermal runaway (rapid deterioration of the battery condition). Specialized extinguishing agents, such as special lithium-ion battery fire-fighting foam, can be used for this. In addition, emergency services and crew must keep a safe distance due to the risk of explosions and toxic fumes and measures must be taken to prevent, for example, flammable liquids from electric vehicles from polluting the water and the environment.

Measures and training

As made clear above, a number of things are absolutely necessary when a high-risk cargo is transported:

The crew must be aware of the cargo and know exactly what is being transported

Specialized fire extinguishing equipment must be on board

The crew must be well trained in handling high-risk loads.

Maritime safety training for electric car transport is essential to prepare crew members for potential emergency and fire hazards associated with this particular type of cargo. Such training includes basic knowledge of electric cars and batteries, training in the safe use of extinguishing agents and techniques and effective fire fighting, and training in effective communication.

It is also important to follow refresher training and courses so that the crew remains abreast of the latest developments and safety procedures. Never attempt to extinguish a fire in an electric vehicle without proper firefighting training or proper equipment.

Because, most importantly, crew safety is always the top priority.

"Unfortunately, we still see all too often that employees are insufficiently aware of the risks involved in the transport of a certain load," says Michel Hogervorst, director of FMTC. "One must be alert to the dangers and be able to intervene immediately and effectively. This is therefore an important part of our training."

