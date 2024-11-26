What to Expect from the New Administration: B&C Offers Podcast, Webinar, and Newly Launched "Public Policy and Regulation Blog"

These resources go beyond updates on news and legislation, drawing on B&C's unique blend of expertise to share seasoned perspectives on legislative developments, focusing on what they mean to the chemical and chemical products community. Post this

WEBINAR: "What to Expect When You Don't Know What to Expect in Chemicals Policy and Regulation and on Capitol Hill in 2025," January 14, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (EST). REGISTER NOW

Lynn L. Bergeson, James V. Aidala, Mark J. Washko, and Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., will unpack the likely impacts of the new Administration on the regulated community, provide their seasoned outlook on how similar or different the Trump II Administration might be from the first term, and discuss what companies can do to respond to the opportunities and challenges presented.

B&C is pleased to announce the launch of the Public Policy and Regulation Blog to provide insights on policy developments affecting the manufacturing, use, and regulation of industrial and agricultural chemicals and the products they make possible.

B&C's legal and government affairs professionals possess the requisite skill set needed to offer expert commentary on the complex intersection of science, law, and public policy. This blog goes beyond updates on news and legislation, drawing on B&C's unique blend of expertise to share seasoned perspectives on legislative developments, focusing on what they mean to the chemical and chemical products community.

Contributors to the blog include:

Lynn L. Bergeson , Managing Partner, B&C;

, Managing Partner, B&C; James V. Aidala , Senior Government Affairs Consultant, B&C, and former EPA Assistant Administrator for Toxics; and

, Senior Government Affairs Consultant, B&C, and former EPA Assistant Administrator for Toxics; and Mark J. Washko , Senior Government Affairs Advisor, B&C, and former Majority Staff Counsel, Committee on Energy and Commerce, U.S. House of Representatives.

The Public Policy and Regulation Blog is available at http://www.publicpolicyandregulationblog.com.

B&C's Public Policy and Regulation Blog joins the family of informative and timely blogs published by B&C and The Acta Group (Acta®) that provide thousands of readers with insight and analysis on vital regulatory, policy, and industry developments impacting their business: TSCAblog®, FIFRAblog®, B&C® Biobased and Sustainable Chemicals Blog, https://www.lawbc.com/brand/nanoblog/ {Nano and Other Emerging Chemical Technologies Blog __title__ https://www.lawbc.com/brand/nanoblog/ , and REACHblog®.

About Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. -- Located in Washington, D.C., B&C is a law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product regulation and approval, and associated business counseling and litigation issues. B&C assists clients with Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) matters, Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA)/Food Quality Protection Act (FQPA) matters, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) food contact and food additive matters, product stewardship, hazard communication, testing coordination, and government affairs strategy. Additional information is available at http://www.lawbc.com.

Media Contact

Heidi Lewis, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C., 2025573812, [email protected], www.lawbc.com

SOURCE Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.