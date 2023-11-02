While the law applies to individuals in the EEA, GDPR compliance also affects American citizens and businesses in certain situations. Post this

"The GDPR impacts how organizations collect, process, store, and share personal data," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "While the law applies to individuals in the EEA, GDPR compliance also affects American citizens and businesses in certain situations."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "What US Businesses and Individuals Need to Know About GDPR Compliance."

What Businesses Fall Under the Scope of GDPR?

"They offer goods or services to EEA customers, even if they do not charge for them – This means businesses need to consider not only their direct customers, but also potential customers who access their website or app. Examples might include an online store that ships goods worldwide or a blog providing advice to EEA readers." "They monitor the behavior of EEA users – This applies to organizations that collect, use, or analyze personal data about EU users. Personal data refers to data such as name, email address, IP address, location, or preferences. For example, businesses that use cookies or analytics tools on their website likely fall under this category."

Requirements for GDPR Compliance

"The GDPR includes several key principles that govern compliance. The first involves transparency. Organizations must provide clear and concise information to individuals about how they process their data and for what purposes. This information should be displayed in easily accessible and understandable privacy notices or policies."

"Another important principle involves consent. This means that organizations must obtain explicit permission from individuals before processing their data for specific purposes. Individuals may provide this permission via a clear statement or action, such as ticking a box or clicking a button. Additionally, individuals must have the ability to withdraw consent at any time."

GDPR Compliance Experts

Complying with the GDPR and similar privacy regulations in the U.S. can prove challenging. Implementing data governance strategies can help. The data governance experts at Messaging Architects offer a range of GDPR services to help organizations achieve compliance. Additionally, its consultants can assist with designing and implementing solid data governance strategies to ease future compliance efforts.

