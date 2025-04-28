What You Don't Know About Mental Health Can Hurt You (and Others)

We need to normalize getting help and prioritizing our mental health, said Jonathan Keigher, Ph.D., vice president, chief clinical and compliance officer at NYPCC. Post this

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, mental illness affects tens of millions of adults in the country, and only half of those people receive treatment. It is estimated that 1 out of every 5 adults in the U.S. lives with a mental illness, which is nearly 60 million people. The severity ranges from mild to severe, with some of the more common issues being depression and anxiety.

There have been increases in mental health issues following the pandemic, as well as with the rise in social media usage. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), around 95% of young people ages 13-17 use a social media platform, and the types of content they are exposed to pose mental health concerns. Children and adolescents spending more than three hours per day on social media double their risk of having mental health issues, including depression and anxiety. They also report that teens spend an average of 3.5 hours daily on social media platforms.

Workplace mental health has also become an issue that needs more attention. HHS advises that workplaces play a significant role in our lives, affecting our physical and psychological well-being in good and bad ways. They report that 76% of U.S. workers report at least one symptom of a mental health condition, and 84% of respondents say their workplace conditions have contributed to their mental health challenges. The U.S. Surgeon General has created a framework for helping workplaces create environments that support healthy mental health, including protection from harm, connection, work-life harmony, mattering at work, and an opportunity for growth.

There are numerous things that people can do to focus on improving mental health, including:

Get professional help. Many people need mental health treatment assistance, which is readily available. Working with a professional can help people get the tools they need to help improve their well-being. A counselor or therapist can help people identify the underlying issues, address concerns, and provide ways to cope with and improve conditions.

Relax and reduce stress. When people feel stressed out, their bodies remain in a "fight or flight" response, and long-term stress can make health conditions worse. Engaging in ways to help reduce stress and anxiety can go a long way toward improving mental health and well-being. Consider practicing mindfulness, meditation, yoga, breathing exercises, biofeedback, etc.

Prioritize sleep. According to research published in the journal Sleep Medicine Reviews, greater improvements in sleep quality lead to greater improvements in mental health. They conclude that sleep is causally related to the experience of mental health difficulties. Improving sleep quality can go a long way toward helping to improve one's mental health.

Practice gratitude. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that gratitude may be the best-kept secret to helping people reduce stress and feel better. They report that practicing gratitude every day can improve physical and emotional well-being.

Reduce social media usage. Not only do teens feel worse when they spend time on social media, but adults do as well, so limiting how much time is spent on it is a good idea.

Be more positive. Looking for the bright side has positive implications. According to the Mayo Clinic, positive thinking and self-talk can increase life span, lower rates of depression and anxiety, provide better psychological and physical well-being, and more. It doesn't mean someone is always positive, but it helps them find the good and bounce back from adversity.

Exercise regularly. Regular exercise improves mental health by reducing stress. Find an enjoyable exercise and do it regularly so that it provides mental and physical benefits. The type of exercise doesn't matter nearly as much as ensuring that people stick with staying active.

"We need to normalize getting help and prioritizing our mental health," said Jonathan Keigher, Ph.D., vice president, chief clinical and compliance officer at NYPCC. "As a society, we want to encourage people to care for their mental health and give them ways to do it. Mental health care for one benefits all."

NYPCC was started in 1974 with one small office. Today, it has a network of locations in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens and serves over 25,000 people annually. It provides mental health care to children and families, most of whom come from underserved demographics. To get more information about NYPCC, visit the site at: https://nypcc.org/

