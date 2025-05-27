Whatever Your Personal Battle May Be, God Is There To Fight Alongside You

"[People] miss out on the joy of choosing God to go with them in the darkness and therefore face hard times all by themselves, alone. Hopefully, this book will help them choose to face life in a fallen world full of hard times with God. He is just waiting to be chosen". Post this

"[People] miss out on the joy of choosing God to go with them in the darkness and therefore face hard times all by themselves, alone. Hopefully, this book will help them choose to face life in a fallen world full of hard times with God. He is just waiting to be chosen," said Fuqua.

Herbert "Herb" Fuqua served in Vietnam with the Army's 25th Infantry Division carrying an M-60 machine gun the majority of his tour, December 1968-December 1969. He returned home as "Sargent Fuqua" and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Valor, two Air Medals for over 50 helicopter flights into hostile forces and the Combat Infantry Badge. Fuqua is a disabled vet suffering severe hearing loss from combat and is today battling cancer as a result of exposure to Agent Orange. He and his wife, Yaneth, retired in 2014 with over 38 years of service as ordained ministers (Officers) with The Salvation Army. Their daughters, Jennifer and Yvette, along with their husbands, are in ministry with The Salvation Army as well. The Fuquas have five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. My Strength, My Song is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

