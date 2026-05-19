What's Actually in Your Energy Drink Depends on Where You Live

Europe pasteurizes. North America sweetens artificially. Asia uses real sugar. Australia vitaminizes. Same category — completely different product philosophies. Post this

Major energy drinks were collected from all six inhabited continents - spanning not just the world's major markets such as the USA, Germany, Japan, and China, but extending to every corner of the globe, from Nepal and Kenya to Mauritius, Chile, and New Zealand, among many others.

To ensure fair comparison, each brand was counted only once, based on one selected core or flagship SKU assessed as sold and labelled to the consumer, even where the brand was present in multiple countries or continents, or sold several variants or flavours.

Each product was assessed individually against a 36-criteria objective product quality index. The framework focuses exclusively on objectively verifiable product characteristics, including caffeine quantity and declaration, sugar quantity, type, and declaration, vitamin content, pasteurisation, packaging, traceability, and label readability, among other criteria.

No taste testing, branding, or popularity metrics were included in the evaluation. Only what could be objectively verified on the product itself was considered.

Top-performing products were submitted for laboratory testing and analytical verification.

THE SHOCK FINDINGS

Beyond the individual product ranking, the Six Continents Index also analysed the full global sample by continent, revealing that while the category is global, its product logic differs sharply by region.

85.7% of European energy drinks are pasteurised - preserved naturally. In North America: 12%. In South America: under 1%.

In Asia, 78.9% of energy drinks use real sugar. In North America: just 8%. They are effectively drinking a different product.

84% of North American energy drinks relied entirely on artificial sweeteners. In Europe: just 4.2%. In Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa: almost none.

European drinks averaged 4.0 vitamins per product, compared with just 2.9 in North America.

Aspartame* appeared in 10.5% of the global sample, with 43% of all aspartame-containing products coming from Africa.

BPA-free labelling was almost invisible worldwide, appearing clearly on only 1.4% of the global sample.

North America - the world's largest energy drink market by revenue - ranked last overall among the six continents.

Europe pasteurises. North America sweetens artificially. Asia uses real sugar. Australia vitaminizes. Same category, completely different product philosophies.

GLOBAL BRAND NOTES

Among the many brands assessed across six continents, two stood out for reasons beyond the ranking. Red Bull was the only energy drink brand found in virtually every market assessed worldwide, while Japan's Lipovitan-D was the oldest brand in the study, having been on the market since 1962.

HIGHEST-SCORING PRODUCTS

At the continental level, Europe achieved the highest overall score in the index. Australia & Oceania ranked second, followed by Asia in third place.

At brand level, HELL Energy from Hungary achieved the highest overall score for objective product quality in the index. Second place went to 28 BLACK from Germany, followed by TAKE OFF, also from Germany.

FULL FINDINGS

Further findings, methodology, and background information are available at www.SixContinentsIndex.com

ABOUT THE PROJECT

The Six Continents Index was led by Pat Eckert and his team. Eckert is a certified water sommelier and independent beverage expert whose previous work has been featured by The Guardian, ABC News, The Telegraph, L'Express, Der Spiegel, and the BBC. The results were officially announced in Montreal on May 15, 2026.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Pat Eckert is available for interview. High-resolution imagery, full methodology, and additional background data are available on request.

Assessed brands were not notified in advance, did not apply, and had no involvement in the evaluation. No paid participation, sponsorship, or commercial influence played any role.

MEDIA CONTACT

Pat Eckert, [email protected], www.sixcontinentsindex.com, Fine Liquids • Meckesheim • Germany

* WHO/IARC classified it as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" (Group 2B)

Media Contact

Pat Eckert, SixContinentsIndex, 49 1781590001, [email protected], https://sixcontinentsindex.com

SOURCE SixContinentsIndex