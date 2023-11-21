What's in Barbie's closet? Beautiful New Book Reveals the Fashionable Connection

"Barbie Takes The Catwalk" is this seasons MUST HAVE gift book for lovers of Barbie and Fashion. Post this

In Barbie Takes the Catwalk, A Style Icon's History in Fashion, Feder thoughtfully examines Barbie's first 40 years to highlight the vast artistry and cultural significance of the doll's fashion canon. The Mattel-authorized publication features hundreds of images from designer runways, magazine editorials, and fashion archives. This historic imagery is juxtaposed with new photography of vintage Barbie outfits to offer an unprecedented examination of Barbie's sartorial impact.

This exquisite edition is ideal not just for Barbie enthusiasts, but also for anyone with an appreciation for fashion and design. For those looking to gift something special to the Barbie lover in their life, this book is the ideal choice. The book is visually stunning, with high-quality photographs of Barbie's most memorable and iconic looks, alongside compelling narratives about the inspiration and process behind each design.

"Even better than the timing of this book is its engaging insight, whimsical look at fashion, imagination, and society."

Just in time for the gift-giving season, Barbie Takes the Catwalk is a presentation-sized coffee-table book designed to appeal to all lovers of art, the Barbie doll, design, fashion, history, and popular culture.

In celebration of the upcoming release, the author is offering to write custom-tailored articles for magazines interested in featuring this unique take on Barbie's fashion journey. A seasoned public speaker, Karan is also available for on-camera interviews, and can bring both vintage dolls and the real-world matching outfits.

About Karan Feder -

Karan Feder is a leading expert in the field of performance-costume history, preservation, and exhibition. She has served as a costume consultant for the famed Liberace Foundation and Museum, The Mob Museum, and David Copperfield's International Museum and Library of the Conjuring Arts. Her instrumental contribution to the development of the costume and textile collection at the Nevada State Museum-Las Vegas produced a renowned archive recognized as one of the most significant museum collections of cabaret costumes in the world. Feder has authored six previous publications showcasing classic entertainment culture and the fascinating heritage of performance costumes and is a frequent lecturer and consultant on the subject.

