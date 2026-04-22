What's New in Canmore & Kananaskis 2026: Explore a Fresh Wave of Wellness, Adventure, and History

Canmore and Kananaskis, nestled in the astounding Canadian Rockies, just one hour from Calgary and minutes from Banff National Park, continues to captivate travelers in 2026.

CANMORE, AB, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canmore and Kananaskis, nestled in the astounding Canadian Rockies, just one hour from Calgary and minutes from Banff National Park, continues to captivate travelers in 2026 with elevated mountain experiences that blend rugged adventure with refined leisure. As the ultimate basecamp to adventure, the region is unveiling new boutique accommodations, sustainable guided backcountry tours, and an ever-expanding Olympic legacy.

NEW SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAMMING

Tourism Canmore Kananaskis is committed to becoming a leader in sustainable tourism, and 2026 builds on the momentum as the second year of its Regenerative Tourism Action plan. To drive this mission forward, the team has added a Sustainability Manager, Grant Canning, who is dedicated to supporting partners across the region. Canning's work will focus on community wellbeing, low-impact visitor experiences, and long-term stewardship.

Beyond environmental efforts, Tourism Canmore Kananaskis is also channeling resources towards supporting local charities. This follows a 2025 donation of $5,000 to Rocky Mountain Adaptive, an organization that aims to create accessible adventures for those with both physical and neuro-divergent challenges.

For more information, please visit: https://www.explorecanmore.ca/

Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary

Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary is a non-profit sanctuary, located on 160 acres in Kananaskis, providing a permanent home to wolfdogs that have been previously neglected, abandoned, or otherwise displaced. In a major step toward sustainability, the Sanctuary now operates solely on alternative power, using new solar panels to fuel the Visitor Centre and essential onsite freezers. This initiative allows the team to redirect more of their time and resources toward the well-being of the wolfdogs.

For more information, please visit: https://www.yamnuskawolfdogsanctuary.com/

Alpine Helicopters

Alpine Helicopters provides essential services ranging from scenic tours and heli-skiing to wildfire management and backcountry rescue. At the end of 2025, the company launched its Green Initiatives program, committing two dollars from every sightseeing tour to reforestation efforts with One Tree Planted. Any additional remaining funds will be directed towards supporting carbon offsets with PlanetAir, further cementing their commitment to protecting the landscapes they fly over.

For more information, please visit: https://alpinehelicopter.com/

ACCOMMODATION UPDATES

Spring Creek Village – The Alexander Spa Hotel

Canmore's Spring Creek Village is expanding its collection of premium stays, beginning with the new Alexander Spa Hotel. Set to open in 2027, this adults-only luxury destination will offer a dedicated spa experience in the heart of the village. Following closely in 2028, the Franklin Hotel will debut with 50 rooms and a signature new restaurant. These properties join the vibrant Spring Creek Village, which already features diverse dining options, year-round recreation activities, and boutique amenities.

For more information about The Alexander Spa Hotel, please visit: https://www.alexanderhotel.ca/

For more information about The Franklin Hotel, please visit: https://www.springcreekresorts.ca/stay/The-FranklinHotel

Pristine Peaks

A new addition to the region, Pristine Peaks is a boutique vacation rental company that offers high-end short-term rentals in condos and single-family houses. Each property is designed with a "home away from home" vibe, featuring fully equipped kitchens and modern amenities that allow guests to settle into the mountain lifestyle.

For more information, please visit: https://pristinepeak.com/

OUTDOOR EXPERIENCES

Silvertip Resort

Silvertip Resort is now a premier year-round resort. During the winter season, visitors can enjoy tubing, cross-country skiing, private wellness experiences, and an indoor golf simulator, alongside a European-inspired market serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In the warmer months, the resort remains a golf standout with its Audubon Certified course, recognized by National Geographic as one of the Top Ten Environmental Golf Courses.

For more information, please visit: https://silvertipresort.com/

Stellar Experiences

Expanding their portfolio to celebrate "winter wellness," Stellar Experiences now offers private guided ice walks, snowshoe adventures, and night hikes throughout the Canadian Rockies. Their immersive winter programming also includes forest bathing, ice climbing, sled travel, outdoor, fire-cooked lunches and Indigenous storytelling.

For more information, please visit: https://www.stellarexperiences.ca/

Pedestrian Zone

Starting in May and running through summer, two blocks of Canmore's Main Street transform into a lively, car-free zone. Visitors enjoy patios spilling onto the street, retail displays, public seating, and gathering spaces right in the heart of town. Getting there, and anywhere around Canmore, couldn't be easier either, as Canmore's public transportation system, Roam Transit, is free within the town's limits, so visitors can leave the car behind and explore at their own pace.

THE OLYMPIC LEGACY

As the proud host of the 1988 Winter Olympics, Canmore and Kananaskis continues to boast a world-class training venue in the Canmore Nordic Centre. As of February 2026, the facility is officially home to the iconic Olympic rings, permanently installed to celebrate and honor the town's enduring Olympic legacy.

For more information, please visit: https://albertaparks.ca/parks/kananaskis/canmore-nordic-centre-pp/

About Tourism Canmore Kananaskis

Tourism Canmore Kananaskis (TCK) is the official Destination Management Organization (DMO) responsible for sustainable tourism development of the vibrant and captivating region of Canmore and Kananaskis, nestled amidst the stunning Canadian Rockies. With its awe-inspiring landscapes, world-class recreational activities, and diverse cultural experiences, Canmore and Kananaskis offer an unforgettable destination for visitors seeking adventure, relaxation, and immersive encounters with nature and local culture. TCK works collaboratively with local businesses, community partners, and stakeholders to showcase the region's unique offerings and to help protect these offerings for the enjoyment of visitors and residents for generations to come. For more information, visit explorecanmore.ca.

Media Contact

Kristen Ashcroft, Tourism Canmore Kananaskis, 1 855-678-1295 707, [email protected], https://www.explorecanmore.ca/

SOURCE Tourism Canmore Kananaskis