What's New in Puerto Vallarta: Highlights for 2025 Travel

New flight routes, luxury hotel openings, world class events, and dual-destination adventures await in Puerto Vallarta

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Puerto Vallarta, a perennial favorite among travelers, is elevating its appeal in 2025 with expanded air connectivity, luxurious new accommodations, and a vibrant lineup of events. The newly opened highway connecting Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta streamlines travel within Jalisco, Mexico's vibrant western state celebrated for mariachi music, tequila, and rich culture. This development allows visitors to effortlessly experience both Guadalajara's historic center and Puerto Vallarta's sun-kissed beaches in a single trip. With enhanced access and exceptional experiences, Puerto Vallarta - consistently ranked in Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards for the Best Small Cities - continues to be a top choice for an unforgettable getaway. Here's what's new in 2025:

ENHANCED CONNECTIVITY

, offering approximately 736 outbound seats per month. This new route caters to the increasing number of Canadian tourists seeking sunny escape during the winter months. Alaska Airlines is significantly expanding its offerings in 2025 with weekly routes from Sacramento (beginning Jan. 6 ) and Kansas City and St. Louis (starting Jan. 19 ). Additionally, four weekly flights from New York , commencing Jan. 6 , will add thousands of outbound seats each month, highlighting the airline's commitment to linking key U.S. cities to Puerto Vallarta's Pacific coast charm.

NEW LUXURY HOTELS

, which opened in Fall 2024, offers a stylish and inclusive retreat that's already making waves among travelers. Located steps from the beach, the property boasts contemporary design, exceptional dining options, and an atmosphere that celebrates diversity, making it a perfect destination for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride 2025 in May. Unico Luxury Hotel Collection is set to debut in Fall 2025, promising an elevated experience for discerning travelers. Located along the stunning coastline, the property will feature spacious suites with private plunge pools, world-class dining led by renowned chefs, and a spa focusing on holistic wellness treatments, redefining luxury travel in Puerto Vallarta .

UPCOMING EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

From December to March, whale watching season offers an extraordinary opportunity to observe humpback whales in their natural habitat. These majestic creatures return to the warm waters of Banderas Bay each winter to mate, give birth, and nurse their calves. Ecotours Vallarta, Wildlife Connection, Vallarta Adventures, and Mike's Fishing & Tours, among other tour operators, offer expert and biologist-led tours that provide insight into the whales' behaviors and opportunities to listen to their enigmatic songs with hydrophones.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta, one of the most important golf tournaments on the PGA Tour, returns Feb. 17-23 at the Vidanta Vallarta course. As part of the VidantaWorld entertainment complex, the event showcases exceptional course design, five-star hospitality, and stunning views of the Sierra Madre Mountains. Spectators can enjoy VIP hospitality areas, gourmet culinary offerings on the Par Tee Deck, exclusive PGA TOUR merchandise at the Fan Shop, and opportunities to see past champions like Jon Rahm , Tony Finau , and Jake Knapp .

features a revamped course starting and finishing in the lively Puerto Mágico cultural and shopping hub. Events include a Marathon, Half Marathon, and and Recreational Races, catering to runners of all levels. The race, a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, is sanctioned by AIMS World Running (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races). Visit the Marathon Puerto Vallarta website for the full call for entries. Registration starts at . Puerto Vallarta , honored as the Best LGBTQ+ Destination at the 2024 Magellan Awards, is set to host the twelfth edition of Vallarta Pride from May 17-25 . This year's theme, "Revolution: The Future Has No Gender," underscores a commitment to inclusivity and equality. Attendees can enjoy a vibrant array of events, including parades, beach parties, art exhibitions, and cultural activities, all celebrating the diversity and unity of the LGBTQ+ community. Stay tuned to the event website for further updates.

About Puerto Vallarta

Nestled between the rugged Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay on Mexico's balmy Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta is the quintessential Mexican beach destination. Puerto Vallarta's year-round warm climate, easy direct access from major markets in the United States and Canada, and a range of accommodation options have made it a top choice for a stress-free tropical escape. Authentic culture can be discovered around every corner in Puerto Vallarta, from the charming cobblestone streets downtown to the art-filled Malecon, and the lively Romantic Zone – a favorite enclave amongst LGBTQ+ travelers. Puerto Vallarta's picturesque beaches and aquatic activities lure travelers, and its welcoming hospitality, top-notch gastronomy, and outdoor adventures keep them coming back time and time again.

