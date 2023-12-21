What's New in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for Travel in 2024

Latin America's first net zero airport terminal, sky high adventures, and vibrant events await in the beachside paradise

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Puerto Vallarta, recently honored as one of the Best Cities in the World by Conde Nast Traveler, is set to unveil an exciting array of new experiences and events for the upcoming year. Renowned for its cobblestone streets, colonial architecture, and pristine beaches, the oceanside paradise, nestled on the Pacific Coast of Mexico, invites travelers to immerse themselves in a haven of natural beauty and warm hospitality. From the groundbreaking achievement of Latin America's first Net Zero-certified terminal to thrilling sky-high adventures and a tapestry of acclaimed events, discover the best of Puerto Vallarta's beach life, sports, nature, and LGBTQ+ culture. Here's what's on:

WHAT'S NEW IN 2024

Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) will open its groundbreaking new terminal in late 2024/early 2025 marking the first Net Zero-certified terminal in Latin America . This two-story, LEED-certified structure will reduce energy consumption by 40%, and water consumption by 35%, while preserving 50% of the area's ancient trees, creating a sustainable and environmentally conscious travel hub. Ensuring inclusivity, the terminal is fully accessible, providing a welcoming environment for all travelers, including those with disabilities. Enhancements to the passenger experience include a spacious restaurant, VIP area, fast-food outlets, and a dining area. A substantial upgrade in security filters will increase capacity by 125%, and double the checked baggage inspection points. A feature not found at any other Mexican airport, outdoor terraces will provide passengers with an opportunity to enjoy the city's sunshine as they await their flights.

International Airport (PVR) will open its groundbreaking new terminal in late 2024/early 2025 marking the first Net Zero-certified terminal in . This two-story, LEED-certified structure will reduce energy consumption by 40%, and water consumption by 35%, while preserving 50% of the area's ancient trees, creating a sustainable and environmentally conscious travel hub. Ensuring inclusivity, the terminal is fully accessible, providing a welcoming environment for all travelers, including those with disabilities. Enhancements to the passenger experience include a spacious restaurant, VIP area, fast-food outlets, and a dining area. A substantial upgrade in security filters will increase capacity by 125%, and double the checked baggage inspection points. A feature not found at any other Mexican airport, outdoor terraces will provide passengers with an opportunity to enjoy the city's sunshine as they await their flights. International travelers now have a new way to reach picturesque Puerto Vallarta with Alaska Airlines' new route from Las Vegas . Running through April 9, 2024 , service operates four times a week, complete with First Class and Premium Economy options with extra legroom.

with Alaska Airlines' new route from . Running through , service operates four times a week, complete with First Class and Premium Economy options with extra legroom. Explore the enchanting Sierra Madre with Canopy River's new Jorullo Point tour. Traverse private trails on all-terrain vehicles fit for the entire family, journey through the diverse ecosystems of the Sierra Madre Occidental ending in an extraordinary experience on the world's longest vehicular suspension bridge, the Jorullo Bridge. The tour includes a stop at the new Jorullo Point glass platform viewpoint, offering breathtaking 360-degree panoramic views of the majestic mountains and bay. Tours, starting at USD$360 , can be booked here.

UPCOMING EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

Puerto Vallarta comes to life with the majestic presence of whales during the annual Whale Watching Season from December to March. Witness the awe-inspiring spectacle as humpback whales migrate to the warm waters to give birth and nurse their calves. Various tour operators provide unforgettable excursions to witness these magnificent creatures up close. Offering two daily departures, Ecotours Vallarta's biologist-led tours support the work of Ecobac (Ecology and Conservation of Whales), a nonprofit dedicated to scientific research and conservation of whales in Banderas Bay. Tours are USD$97 for adults and USD$86 for children ages 4-11.

comes to life with the majestic presence of whales during the annual Whale Watching Season from December to March. Witness the awe-inspiring spectacle as humpback whales migrate to the warm waters to give birth and nurse their calves. Various tour operators provide unforgettable excursions to witness these magnificent creatures up close. Offering two daily departures, Ecotours Vallarta's biologist-led tours support the work of Ecobac (Ecology and Conservation of Whales), a nonprofit dedicated to scientific research and conservation of whales in Banderas Bay. Tours are for adults and for children ages 4-11. Somos, the queer music and arts festival, returns for its second year on the secluded Las Animas Beach, offering a unique and intimate experience exclusive to just 400 attendees. Accessible only by boat and located just 40 minutes south of Puerto Vallarta , this unique setting ensures an immersive and unforgettable atmosphere. This year's lineup featured outstanding acts and performances from Mexico , Colombia , El Salvador , the United States and Canada . With a lineup and hosts to be announced soon on Instagram, Somos 2024 promises to exceed expectations. Tickets are on sale now at Resident Advisor.

, this unique setting ensures an immersive and unforgettable atmosphere. This year's lineup featured outstanding acts and performances from , , , and . With a lineup and hosts to be announced soon on Instagram, Somos 2024 promises to exceed expectations. Tickets are on sale now at Resident Advisor. The Mexico Open at Vidanta, one of the most important golf tournaments on the PGA Tour, combines world-class golf with Mexico's renowned sports, culture, and cuisine. Taking place February 22-25 in the exclusive Vidanta Vallarta area, a purse of USD$8.1 million is up for grabs among the anticipated 144 players. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

renowned sports, culture, and cuisine. Taking place in the exclusive Vidanta Vallarta area, a purse of is up for grabs among the anticipated 144 players. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. Vinoma Fest brings together the best wineries, labels, and upscale restaurants from across Mexico , creating an extraordinary tasting and pairing event that captivates around 4,000 wine enthusiasts. The festival, running from March 7-9 , offers a blend of social, commercial, culinary, and educational events, including lectures, gala dinners, and the long-awaited Wine Festival at the maritime terminal of Puerto Vallarta on March 9 . The 2024 edition will spotlight the wines of Jalisco , Puerto Vallarta's home state, with a special focus on the fertile grounds of Ribera de Chapala and Altos de Jalisco—recognized as premier regions for cultivating vineyards. For a detailed schedule, reservations, and tickets, visit Vinoma Fest 2024.

, creating an extraordinary tasting and pairing event that captivates around 4,000 wine enthusiasts. The festival, running from , offers a blend of social, commercial, culinary, and educational events, including lectures, gala dinners, and the long-awaited Wine Festival at the maritime terminal of on . The 2024 edition will spotlight the wines of , home state, with a special focus on the fertile grounds of and Altos de Jalisco—recognized as premier regions for cultivating vineyards. For a detailed schedule, reservations, and tickets, visit Vinoma Fest 2024. #RunWithUs in the 2024 Puerto Vallarta Marathon on April 21 , featuring a completely renovated course starting and finishing at the Puerto Mágico facilities. The marathon includes four sporting events: 42K marathon, 21K half-marathon, and 5K and 10K recreational races, coupled with an exhibition open to the public. A qualifying race for international marathons like the Boston Marathon, the 42K is sanctioned by AIMS World Running. Visit the Marathon Puerto Vallarta website for the full call for entries. Early registration is underway through the end of the year with a reduced fee of USD$23 for the 5K and 10K , and USD$40 for the marathon and half marathon.

, featuring a completely renovated course starting and finishing at the Puerto Mágico facilities. The marathon includes four sporting events: marathon, half-marathon, and and recreational races, coupled with an exhibition open to the public. A qualifying race for international marathons like the Boston Marathon, the is sanctioned by AIMS World Running. Visit the Marathon Puerto Vallarta website for the full call for entries. Early registration is underway through the end of the year with a reduced fee of for the and , and for the marathon and half marathon. Vallarta Pride recognizes and celebrates the diverse LGBTQ+ community that lives in and visits Puerto Vallarta . Taking place each May (official dates TBD), the program typically includes the Pride Parade, traveling down Puerto Vallarta's main avenue and the Malecon, ending in Olas Altas Street at the Romantic Zone. The popular Block Party on Lazaro Cárdenas Street, featuring DJs and live music, is also a highlight. Stay tuned to the event website for further updates.

About Puerto Vallarta

Nestled between the rugged Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay on Mexico's balmy Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta is the quintessential Mexican beach destination. Puerto Vallarta's year-round warm climate, easy direct access from major markets in the United States and Canada, and a range of accommodation options have made it a top choice for a stress-free tropical escape. Authentic culture can be discovered around every corner in Puerto Vallarta, from the charming cobblestone streets downtown to the art-filled Malecon, and the lively Romantic Zone – a favorite enclave amongst LGBTQ+ travelers. Puerto Vallarta's picturesque beaches and aquatic activities lure travelers, and its welcoming hospitality, top-notch gastronomy, and outdoor adventures keep them coming back time and time again.

Media Contact

Allyson Doyle, PTG Consulting, 1 6464659789, [email protected]

SOURCE Puerto Vallarta