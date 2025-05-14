What's New in Wisconsin Dells in 2025: Attractions, Lodging, and Dining

From waterpark enhancements, to new lodging, restaurants, attractions and even a multi-media night walk, offerings abound in the Midwest's leading family vacation destination.

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Already one of the nation's premier vacation destinations, Wisconsin Dells will be even more enticing to travelers in 2025. Recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best family vacation destinations for 2025, Wisconsin Dells is set to offer a host of new attractions and amenities. Leading this year's list are several mouthwatering restaurants, innovative lodging properties (including treehouses), "thrill attractions" like mountain coasters and snowless tubing, enhanced waterparks, and a spectacular multi-media night walk. In addition, several popular existing properties have undergone expansions and renovations.

Here are the latest updates from "The Waterpark Capital of the World!®", courtesy of the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau:

Attractions

Aquavia Lumina combines modern technology and nature for a truly innovative experience. Developed in conjunction with an award-winning multimedia studio and presented by Wilderness Hotel & Golf Resort, the enchanted mile-long night walk takes guests into the beautiful Wilderness Canyon after dark for a multimedia experience with thousands of lighting effects, like lasers and projections. A moving storyline with dramatic music along with set designs using natural elements of the canyon's sandstone walls and tree canopy creates a unique narrative.

Opening in summer 2025, Wisconsin Dells Mountain Coaster uses gravity and natural elevation to provide a thrill across nearly one mile of winding track. The alpine coaster track is built on the rolling hills of the region, seamlessly blending with the natural landscape. A handbrake gives guests control of how fast they would like to go, allowing them to zip along at top speed or ease their way down the scenic descent.

Wisconsin Dells guests can now go tubing any time of the year. Bigfoot Tubing has a specialized surface that allows tubes to slide down with or without snow. The adrenaline-pumping slide can reach speeds of up to 35 mph.

Cheese Ball Croquet, a unique take on croquet played in a colorful mini-golf-like setting, will be the newest attraction in downtown Wisconsin Dells and is set to open spring 2025. Players choose their mouse-themed croquet ball and use a mallet to hit it through the holes to earn cheese. After navigating tricks and traps through mazes and crazy contraptions, the player with the most cheese wins the game.

For those seeking a peaceful retreat, Aquality Float Spa is the perfect escape. The special Epsom salt immersion experience is a relaxing way for guests to alleviate stress by floating in a tranquil water pod.

Escapology The Dells invites guests to dive into an exciting adventure with six unique, immersive, and private escape rooms. Players are placed inside a themed room and must complete their mission before time runs out. By uncovering hidden clues, cracking codes, and solving puzzles, guests work together to escape in under one hour.

Coming this fall, Monster Mash Spooktacular at Legacy Dinner Theater brings even more thrills and chills to Wisconsin Dells! The Halloween-inspired musical extravaganza promises a fresh twist on classic Halloween delights with music, dancing, comedy, and interactive fun for the whole family.

Lodging and Restaurant Combinations

The Wisconsin Hotel & Conference Center, opening summer 2025, is a new independent hotel leaning into Wisconsin's rural farm heritage with a casual luxury feel. "The Wisconsin" has a design aesthetic that harkens to classic farm structures with its soaring rooflines, timber beams, and cupolas. It will boast 111 guestrooms, indoor/outdoor pools, and a fitness center, as well as wedding and event space for up to 300 guests. A standalone restaurant, Farmer in the Dells, will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner made with fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms. The restaurant's new four-story silo bar will have a chic open-air rooftop area with a 360-degree view of the region, including nearby Mirror Lake State Park.

History is preserved with a new project featuring elements of a storied estate home that moved from one lake to another. Dawn Manor Restaurant, Bar & Speakeasy, overlooking Mirror Lake, is set to open in May 2025. The new waterfront restaurant was built with the salvaged bricks and materials from the original Dawn Manor that stood on the shores of Lake Delton from 1855 until it was deconstructed a few years ago. The new 1800s period-themed venue will have restaurant seating for 300 guests, a unique speakeasy bar, and a patio, all with spectacular views of tranquil Mirror Lake. In addition, the project includes the construction of the new Treetop Villas at Mirror Lake, four luxury rental cabins built high into the canopy of the trees overlooking the lake and sandstone cliffs.

Restaurants and Retail Spots

Hofbrewzhaus & Campsite Beer Garden brings a taste of Deutschland to Wisconsin Dells. The new downtown restaurant boasts the largest selection of authentic German beers in the Midwest, along with traditional German food including brats, schnitzel, and pretzels. Live music, yard games, and a variety of food trucks can all be found in their beer garden.

Pals Brewing Company brings Nebraska-brewed small batch craft beers to the heart of Wisconsin. Opened in fall 2024, the new brew pub and taproom features 12 microbrews on tap. Guests can try a flight of beers and order from a full menu of food items including burgers, sandwiches, pizza, and appetizers to share. Pals Brewing Company has inside dining as well as a spacious outdoor patio with firepit tables, yard games, and large screen TVs.

Big Boy Wisconsin Dells transports guests back to their childhood with the iconic Big Boy statue welcoming them to the newly-opened, nostalgic restaurant. The menu features classic favorites, including the signature double-decker hamburger, fries, and shakes, as well as breakfast options like waffles and hotcakes. Visitors can explore the world's largest collection of Big Boy statues and even meet the Big Boy character for a fun photo-op.

Downtown Wisconsin Dells also welcomes exciting new flavors with the arrival of Tacos El Güero, serving up delicious, authentic tacos, and Bobalicious, offering refreshing boba tea creations.

B-LUX Grill & Bar, a local favorite, has expanded with a second location in Lake Delton. B-LUX Grill & Bar Lake Delton offers the full lineup of burgers and signature shakes that have made the original a standout among visitors. Other new food options include Jersey Mike's Subs and Dave's Hot Chicken.

Located on Lake Delton next to Lake House Grill & Bar, newly opened AVAZZI Shoppe & Sweets features a selection of resort wear, unique accessories, and a variety of sweet treats. Guests can scoop up a bag of candy or enjoy a hand-dipped ice cream cone on the patio while taking in the scenic views of Lake Delton.

In downtown Wisconsin Dells, Dells Permanent Jewelry features a new customized and luxurious welded experience. And at Veronica's Jewelry, visitors can discover unique designs that add a touch of elegance to any occasion.

Major Renovations and Upgrades

A longtime favorite, Ghost Boat, will return this summer with a reimagined adventure. This after-dark boat excursion takes passengers up the Wisconsin River for an eerie walk through Cold Water Canyon. The Ghost Boat experience has been reengineered with a fresh multimedia narrative featuring dramatic lighting, props, and audio effects guaranteed to scare, surprise, and delight.

Another classic, The Del-Bar, has also upgraded its experience, adding 1,000 square feet to its pre-dinner gathering area. The expansion, a design that stays true to the original Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired architecture, includes 30 additional seats and a new lobby and lounge bar. The Del-Bar has also enhanced its exterior, adding three large lighted water fountains, a nostalgic nod to the fountains that stood on the grounds during the heyday of supper clubs.

Cubby's Cove Waterpark at Wilderness on the Lake has a fresh, updated look that includes a new waterplay structure with slides geared to different age groups. The interactive play feature has a zero-depth entry with a smaller slide for toddlers, two slides for beginners, and a bigger slide for more adventurous kids. There are also a dumping water bucket and multiple spray-and-play zones for little ones to enjoy. Additionally, renovation included new basketball hoops in the activity pool and design improvements to the popular lily-pad rope challenge.

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions has also undergone extensive renovations and expansion, including a new outdoor waterpark, the Sands Splash Oasis. The Sands features a splash pad, dry playground, basketball hoops, and yard games, as well as a full-service snack and cocktail bar. Inside at the resort's sprawling indoor waterpark, the Cracked Coconut poolside bar has been renovated and includes new dining selections. Other new dining options include Café Mirage, offering fresh-made pizzas, sandwiches, and burgers; KuKu's Chicken, serving up quick bites with breaded chicken, flavorful wings, and delectable shakes; and Sortino's Italian Kitchen, a wonderfully "Old-School" Italian restaurant offering classic fare such as pasta, pizza, and cannoli.

Other Enhancements

Moosejaw Pizza & Dells Brewing Co. now has even more space for guests to grab a bite to eat with its new outdoor patio dining area. The expansive three-floor facility has more than 600 seats to serve patrons its specialty pizzas, pub fare, house-brewed beers, and sodas.

A classic motel with all-new accommodations, Lake Aire Motel completely renovated its rooms, from electrical upgrades and lighting to new beds and linens. Its central location on the parkway makes it a great spot to stay.

Taking an old-time photo with the family is a Wisconsin Dells tradition, and this year there will be even more scene choices. Old Abe's Old Time Portraits has a new Huntin' Fishin' theme available with all the costumes, props, and backgrounds needed to create a memorable family photo, while at Prof. Porter's Old Time Portraits guests can dress up for an 1880s summer beach party.

Circus World is introducing a unique experience for wine enthusiasts this season with its Wagons and Wine guided tour. Guests can explore the largest collection of circus wagons in the world – 260 to be exact – while enjoying local wine tastings. The tour also includes a chance to take in the Big Top circus show, which runs daily during the summer months.

In June 2025, New Life Lavender will open its Lavender Labyrinth, offering visitors a relaxing adventure through a fragrant, one-quarter mile maze of blooming lavender plants. After exploring the labyrinth, guests can complete their tranquil experience with a visit to the farm store for lavender-infused treats.

This spring, Nature's Touch Campground and RV Park will reopen with a host of upgrades designed to enhance the camping experience. The revamped menu and newly designed bar provide the perfect spot to relax with a drink after a day of outdoor adventure. The camp store has been renovated to offer a wider selection of supplies, snacks, and beverages, while completely remodeled bathrooms and showers ensure added comfort for all guests.

KOA - Wisconsin Dells is set to expand in August 2025 with the addition of 55 new camping sites and a variety of new amenities. The new KOA Patio Sites for RVs, vans, travel trailers, and pop-ups will feature Polywood® furniture and firepits, with some including Paw Pen sites with private dog runs and upgraded Signature Sites designed for a "glamping" experience. Other enhancements include a pickleball court, updated laundry and bathhouse facilities, and a new dog park.

Wild Rock Golf Club at the Wilderness is enhancing its facilities with fresh bunkers and a new fleet of Club Car golf carts, promising to provide golfers with a smoother, more enjoyable experience as they navigate the course.

Golf enthusiasts in Wisconsin Dells can elevate their game with the introduction of the new GolfZone Simulator at Cold Water Canyon Golf Course. The simulator allows players to enjoy virtual rounds on some of the world's most famous courses, regardless of the weather.

