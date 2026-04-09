What's New in Wisconsin Dells in 2026: Attractions, Lodging, and Dining

Named one of America's best family vacations by U.S. News, this vibrant area is gearing up for summer with a wave of new attractions, including a medieval-themed resort, lakeside treehouses, expanded waterparks, and other adventures.

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wisconsin Dells, "The Waterpark Capital of the World!®" promises visitors even more excitement in 2026. Recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of America's best family vacation destinations, this vibrant area is gearing up for summer with a wave of new attractions, including a medieval-themed resort, luxury lakeside treehouses, expanded waterparks, and a host of other adventures. Here is a brief overview of the resorts, restaurants, and attractions opening in Wisconsin Dells this year.

Resorts and Lodging

Debuting in late spring, the medieval-themed Dellshire Resort will offer 208 guest rooms and suites within a fully realized, immersive setting. The Dellshire Resort will feature castle-style architecture, stone-masonry facades, cathedral-style windows, story-driven design elements, and an entrance guarded by a 60-ft. fire-breathing dragon. The facility will have two on-site restaurants as well as bars, retail shops, and a shuttle to an off-site sister property, Dawn Manor Restaurant, Bar & Speakeasy. Additionally, Dellshire Resort will boast six indoor and outdoor pools, a 9,000-sq.-ft. family entertainment center with amusement rides, a tree canopy walk, and meeting and event space for up to 280 guests. Perhaps most intriguing is Dellshire Resort's "mixed reality" gameplay, which is integrated throughout the resort. This technology allows guests to engage with story-driven adventures, quests, and challenges that unfold across physical spaces rather than on a single screen.

This summer, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions introduces Kalahari Treehouse Adventures, a unique lakefront lodging experience on Lake Delton. Nestled among the pines, the new elevated retreats were designed in partnership with Nelson Treehouse & Supply, stars of the popular Animal Planet show, "Treehouse Masters." Each treehouse is a one-of-a-kind design, with stunning lake views. Select treehouses include unique extras like slides or stargazing nets, and the lakeside setting offers boat slips, a private beach, and a new lakeside restaurant, Daylene's Supper Club.

Unique lodging can also be found at Casacampo Alpaca Ranch. Guest options here include The Farmhouse, a spacious six-bedroom retreat sleeping up to 18; or two Bunkhouses, cozy private cabins, that can each accommodate six people. Ranch stays include a guided tour to meet a herd of alpacas and learn about their fiber production. Additional ranch experiences include movement and stretching classes, wine tastings, and crafts. For day visitors, self-guided access to view and meet the alpacas is available, and Dells Trolley Tours' Wine and Charcuterie tour now includes a stop at the ranch.

In addition to new construction, several local lodging properties have undergone extensive renovations. For built-in entertainment, First Class Vacation Rentals now offers luxury vacation homes with options like arcade gaming rooms and theaters. The "FORE" unit also has a Full Swing golf simulator and a backyard putting green. At Great Wolf Lodge, all 128 condo unit rentals received makeovers with new bathrooms, flooring, paint, lighting, art, and drapery. At Hilton Garden Inn, guests can enjoy a drink in the fully renovated bar and lounge. Fans of "glamping" (glamour camping) will be drawn to the newly renovated cabins at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ & Water Playground. The 16 upgraded retreats offer kitchens, luxury bathrooms, and pillowtop mattresses – not to mention plush robes and slippers!

Waterparks

As always, there are a host of new waterpark features opening in "The Waterpark Capital of the World!®" this year!

This summer, Land of Natura will debut its Lady Bug Splash Pad, where young guests can play in geysers and spray features with water from the naturally filtered lake. Another outdoor facility, Noah's Ark Waterpark, will get a new look on Friday and Saturday nights during July and August. During their "Neon Nights" events, colorful LED lights, special effects, and lively music will set the mood for wave pool fun and waterslide experiences.

Along with thrilling water features, Wisconsin Dells' waterparks are continuing to add spaces designed with comfort and accessibility in mind. Noah's Ark Waterpark now has a new Calming Room, with soundproof wall panels, foam blocks, weighted pillows, and weighted toys, among other features. Kalahari Resorts & Conventions has also added a designated calming sanctuary for guests looking for a place to decompress.

Attractions & Experiences

The quiet beauty of butterflies is the focus of one of Wisconsin Dells' newest attractions. At Brilliant Butterflies, guests can explore a greenhouse filled with hundreds of these delicate insects. Open May through September, the screened exhibit has more than 20 species of butterflies for visitors to learn about and feed with sugar sticks. Lucky visitors may even catch a metamorphosis in process!

The immersive fantasy gaming complex, Wizard Quest, has introduced a new expedition. Guests on this quest wander through beautifully staged, colorful realms in a 30,000-sq.-ft. labyrinth as they search for 12 magical personalities and discover special shrines. A new, full-sensory movie experience can be found at Take Flight, Wilderness Aerial Adventure Ride at Wilderness Resort. "Wonders of the American West" takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey across mountains, deserts, and other iconic American landscapes.

At Mid-Continent Railway Museum, new adventures on antique trains await. After restoration efforts that spanned two decades, the museum's steam locomotive #1385 (built in 1907) will chug through the Baraboo River Valley once again. Visitors can also check out another new addition, the Domtar #1001, a diesel-electric locomotive built in 1949. Additionally, the museum has also brought back its popular dining train tours, offering patrons the chance to enjoy a delicious meal aboard one of its historic diner-lounge cars.

Outdoor fun can be had at Country Bumpkin Farm Market & Lil' Bumpkin Play Village, which has added a new five-station ropes course to its large play area. Kids can climb and swing their way through the playground and pet and feed the farm animals. For a relaxed outdoor experience, New Life Lavender is offering "Picnic on the Farm," a private lunch experience for two set among the beautiful lavender fields.

Golf Course Enhancements

Leading golf courses in Wisconsin Dells are also making significant enhancements for 2026. The signature hole at Trappers Turn Golf Club, Canyon #7, has been renovated by Wisconsin golf icon Andy North along with Craig Haltom of Haltom Design. The new layout showcases the natural sandstone rock formations around the hole and nearly doubles the size of the green to 6,000 sq. ft. The facility has also expanded its tee boxes, added new water features, and renovated its short game area to include a larger practice green and more challenging bunkers.

Wild Rock Golf Club at the Wilderness reveals a major greens restoration project for the 2026 season, enhancing the championship level experience visitors have come to expect. Following the extensive bunker refurbishment completed in 2025, the course has now renewed 10,000 sq. ft. of sod and removed invasive trees throughout the course creating new sight lines for an improved game.

Off the links, New Tech Golf Carts LLC is offering visitors an alternative way to get around town. Its street-legal, low-speed electric carts are available for rent by the day, week, or month, with easy pickup near the downtown Wisconsin Dells.

Spas, Jewelry and Body Art

Wisconsin Dells spas have also been expanding their offerings over the winter. Navi Spa at Chula Vista Resort has updated its facilities and added a new menu of services, including a couples massage. Sundara Inn & Spa has introduced Hydrotherapy Scalp Renewal, a luxurious, new treatment to detoxify, exfoliate, and nourish your scalp. For those whose style leans a little bolder, the new Twisted Legends Tattoo Studio combines creativity and innovation, in their custom body art, piercings, and permanent makeup.

Dining and Drinks

One of the most anticipated new eating establishments in Wisconsin Dells is Daylene's Supper Club located on the shores of Lake Delton. Blending a cozy midwestern supper club experience with elevated dining, Daylene's will feature craft cocktails, classic Wisconsin supper club fare, and spectacular lakeside views.

Also new to the local dining scene is Dells Panaderia, a colorful restaurant, bakery, and coffee shop specializing in traditional Mexican-style bakery treats. In addition to hearty meals and specialty coffee, it offers homemade pastries, breads, cookies, and desserts, all made fresh daily.

The Lucky Leprechaun is the first Irish pub and grill in Wisconsin Dells. It features a wide range of authentic stouts, ales, and lagers, as well as corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, and other entrées from the Emerald Isle. Diners with a craving for smoked meats will find plenty to enjoy at Station 136 Kitchen & Cocktails BBQ, specializing in southern-style dishes and featuring unique items like deep-fried gator bites.

There are also several new and improved fast-food options in Wisconsin Dells this year, including Tommy Salami's, a NYC-style deli which serves fresh homemade-style sandwiches stacked high, along with hearty soups, salads, and wraps. A popular breakfast and lunch spot, Courtyard Cafe, is expanding to double its size, creating space for additional seating, bakery offerings, and new coffee selections. Longtime adults-only destination, Edge-O-Dells Bar & Resort, has added a new beach bar and man-made swimming lake this year, perfect for laid-back afternoons and sunset drinks.

Wine lovers will be delighted to hear that the historic Wollersheim Winery & Distillery is now offering Sunday brunch in their Bistro, pairing locally sourced fare with wine and spirits. A different type of spirit is offered at Shed's Honky Tonk & Moonshine Tasting, which features two of Tennessee's famous moonshine brands, Ole Smoky and Sugarlands Distilling Co. Guests can enjoy live music while sipping samples and dining on the many delicious food truck options from next door at Grateful Shed.

Editor's note: High-res images can be downloaded at this link.

Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau

Wisconsin Dells, WI • (608) 254-8088 • wisdells.com

Media Contact

Andy Larsen, Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, 1 (414) 840-0891, [email protected]

SOURCE Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau