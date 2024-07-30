What's on in Puerto Vallarta this Fall and Winter Season

Experience local cultural celebrations, art and culinary events, and whale and turtle season, along with a Marc Anthony concert, in Mexico's Pacific Coast resort town

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nestled along the Sierra Madre Mountains, Puerto Vallarta, renowned for its vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes, is gearing up to host a variety of exciting events as the rainy season gives way to the festive season. From the debut of a luxurious hotel to the annual whale migration, a turtle season anticipated to bring over 300,000 hatchlings, and a diverse array of food and cultural festivals, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Alaska Airlines will soon offer the only nonstop service between New York and Puerto Vallarta, with flights from JFK airport starting January 8, 2025, and operating four times a week until April 20, 2025. Additional routes operating once per week from Sacramento, Kansas City and St. Louis will also connect travelers to this inviting beach destination throughout the winter as follows:

Sacramento - Puerto Vallarta : January 11 to April 19

- : Kansas City - Puerto Vallarta : January 25 to April 5

- : St. Louis - Puerto Vallarta : January 25 to April 5

Here's a glimpse of what's on in Puerto Vallarta through the end of the year:

Witness the Journey of Baby Sea Turtles to the Ocean During Turtle Season

Now through December 2024

Turtle season offers a unique opportunity to witness the incredible journey of sea turtle hatchlings from their nests to the shore. Running each year from July to December, the peak season from August to November provides the best chances to observe this awe-inspiring spectacle. Various turtle camps and hotels host free public releases before sunset, inviting everyone to participate in this vital conservation effort.

Stay at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta

Opening Fall 2024

Experience all that Puerto Vallarta has to offer with a stay at the new 55-room Tryst Puerto Vallarta, where luxury meets inclusivity. Opening this fall, this luxurious addition to the city's LGBTQ+ hotel scene combines modern elegance with traditional Mexican charm, offering guests an exclusive retreat in the heart of the city.

Celebrate Independence Day at Fiestas Patrias

September 15-16, 2024

Enjoy tantalizing cuisine, spirited Mariachi music and the exhilarating cry of "Viva México!" during Fiestas Patrias, marking Mexican Independence Day. Downtown's Plaza de Armas transforms into a lively family festival with live music, dancing and traditional antojitos (snacks). The highlight is the Grito de Independencia ceremony at midnight on September 15, followed by a spectacular fireworks display at Los Arcos del Malecon amphitheater. Festivities continue the next day with the Independence Day Parade along the Malecon.

Explore the City's Vibrant Art Scene at the Puerto Vallarta Art Walk

October 30, 2024 to June 25, 2025

Returning from October through June, the Puerto Vallarta Art Walk showcases the city's dynamic art scene. This free weekly event invites art enthusiasts to explore works by Mexican and international artists, meet local talents and immerse themselves in a diverse array of artworks.

Savor Culinary Excellence at Vallarta Nayarit Gastronómica

October 11-18, 2024

Themed "The Only Constant is Change," this year's Vallarta Nayarit Gastronómica gathers innovative chefs and mixologists from Mexico, Latin America and Europe, including Michelin Star luminaries, 50 Best, and top chefs. The event offers exclusive dinners, wine tastings led by renowned sommeliers and a variety of gourmet workshops. Tickets are available starting at US$110.

Embrace Tradition and Remembrance During Día de Los Muertos

November 1-2, 2024

Embrace the vibrant Mexican tradition of Día de los Muertos, where families honor departed loved ones. Puerto Vallarta is renowned for its cultural flair, having achieved global recognition with the Guinness World Records title for "The World's Tallest Calavera Catrina" on the Malecon, standing over 75 feet tall and adorned with more than 80 giant calaveras (sugar skulls) and ofrendas (memorial altars). Highlights include heartfelt visits to local cemeteries, accompanied by Mariachi music and vendors offering colorful marigold flowers and traditional Mexican delicacies.

Indulge in Mexico's Premier Food Event at Festival Gourmet International

November 7-17, 2024

Experience Mexico's greatest gourmet tradition over 10 days, featuring 32 restaurants, 75 renowned chefs, 14 events and over 25,000 food enthusiasts. Complemented by 20 wineries and set against the stunning beauty of Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Tepic, this event highlights the country's finest culinary delights. It kicks off with a grand opening on November 7 at TierraLuna Gardens and culminates with a Picnic Under the Trees at a serene ranch in Tepic, Nayarit. For more information and to keep up to date with the schedule of events, please visit the official Facebook page: Festival Gourmet International.

Experience Puerto Vallarta's Vibrant Fiestas Guadalupanas Celebration

December 1-12, 2024

The Fiestas Guadalupanas returns this December, honoring the Virgin of Guadalupe with a lively celebration of faith and gratitude. This 12-day festival in downtown Puerto Vallarta features 400 processions with carriages, folkloric dancers, Mariachi music and fireworks, culminating at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Experience bustling central plazas filled with street vendors offering fruits, traditional foods, crafts and specialties. The Peregrinación de los Favorecidos (Pilgrimage of the Favored), drawing up to 20,000 devotees on December 12, marks the largest procession. Designated as the "Intangible Heritage of the State of Jalisco," these festivities deeply resonate with the community's collective identity.

Mark Anthony Headlines the Vidanta Concert Series

December 6, 2024

Experience an unforgettable evening as Marc Anthony, revered globally as the King of Salsa, performs at the Vidanta Vallarta Esplanade on December 6, 2024. With over 12 million records sold, Marc Anthony's music transcends genres, blending ballads, Latin pop and boleros, showcasing his powerful and charismatic voice. This exclusive event marks the singer's debut at the Vidanta Concert Series, promising a night filled with electrifying dance and deep emotion in the heart of Vidanta Vallarta. Tickets start at US$120.

Discover Majestic Humpback Whales During Whale Season

December through March

Each December, Puerto Vallarta, celebrated as one of Mexico's most biodiverse beach destinations, offers an exciting opportunity to observe majestic humpback whales and their playful calves. Tailored whale-watching excursions, lasting about three hours and suitable for all ages, provide intimate encounters with these gentle giants in their natural habitat. Tour prices average US$87 per adult and US$77 per child, with a variety of packages to choose from.

