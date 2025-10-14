New research released in JAAEA

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rising food inflation has been a major headline in the agrifood space over the past few years. When retail meat prices are rising sharply, the public may get a distorted view of how high prices are if relying solely on Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data. A new paper shows that BLS tends to report higher prices than those derived from quantity-weighted scanner data. Thus, analyses of inflation that use BLS data alone could overstate consumer cost burdens or misinterpret trends.

"What's the Price of Meat? Sources of Variation in Retail Meat Price Data and Impacts on Market Performance Analysis" is a new article in the Journal of the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association. The authors Jaime R. Luke from Michigan State University, Ted C. Schroeder from Kansas State University, Glynn T. Tonsor from Kansas State University, LaPorchia A. Collins from Tufts University, and Danielle J. Ufer from USDA Economic Research Service, ask how retail prices for meat products differ depending on if they come from publicly available BLS data or quantity-weighted proprietary retail scanner data.

The authors highlight in their study that "retail meat prices reported by BLS are almost always higher than scanner-based, quantity-weighted prices (96% of observations). Some differences widen as sales volumes increase and as retail market concentration decreases. Scanner-based retail prices suggest that farmers receive a larger share of the retail meat dollar compared to calculations using BLS prices. Price spreads (farm-to-retail, wholesale-to-retail) are smaller when calculated using retail prices from scanner data."

