Wheaton and Geneva Based Family Law Firm, McSwain Nagle Giese & Rapp, P.C., Welcomes Associate Attorney Brittany Rogalla

WHEATON, Illinois, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highly respected in the legal community, the law firm of McSwain Nagle Giese & Rapp, P.C., is delighted to announce the hiring of a new associate lawyer, Brittany Rogalla. Coming aboard with a plethora of legal experience, the firm is delighted to welcome Ms. Rogalla and believes her addition will prove consequential to the firm's success in 2024 and beyond.

A defining characteristic of Ms. Rogalla's career thus far is her experience in real estate law. Having handled dozens of closings, Ms. Rogalla will look to wield this experience to aid in her domestic relations practice, as many clients she will be working with have issues related to real estate. Clients can feel confident that whether their legal issues are related to family law, real estate, or both, Ms. Rogalla has the skill and experience to provide high-quality legal guidance.

Graduating from the Northern Illinois University College of Law, Ms. Rogalla gained admission to the Illinois State Bar Association in 2021. Since then, she has vigorously represented clients in the areas of residential real estate transactions as well as family law.. As a member of both the DuPage and Kane County Bar Associations, Ms. Rogalla has demonstrated herself to be a true force to be reckoned with in the Illinois legal community.

Looking ahead to her new role at McSwain Nagle Giese & Rapp, P.C., Ms. Rogalla looks forward to bringing the same passionate intensity that set her apart in her last role.

Headquartered in Wheaton, IL, and Geneva, IL, the firm passionately represents individuals and families in divorce and family law matters as well as residential real estate, bankruptcy, estate planning, and related matters.

