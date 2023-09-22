Wheaton and Geneva Law Firm, McSwain Nagle Giese & Rapp, P.C., Welcomes Two New Hires

Both men join the firm as attorneys who exemplify the dedication and professionalism required to serve the needs of the firm's vast array of clients. To learn more about these exciting new hires and the other attorneys at McSwain Nagle Giese & Rapp, P.C., visit the following website: https://www.dupagedivorcelawyers.com/attorneys.

GENEVA, Ill., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The distinguished firm of McSwain Nagle Giese & Rapp, P.C., is thrilled to announce the hiring of two experienced associate attorneys, Matthew Karstens and Tyler Neher. The firm is excited to onboard these two accomplished attorneys to add to an already impressive lineup of lawyers who are ready to help with matters related to family law and more.

Mr. Karstens comes to the firm with robust experience working in the office of the Kane County State's Attorney. Before becoming a prosecutor, Mr. Karstens worked as an associate attorney in the field of family and civil law in Cook County and the surrounding counties. He joins the firm ready to exhibit his impressive courtroom skills, which fuel his passion for representing clients to the fullest extent possible. Mr. Karstens has a Bachelor's degree, M.B.A. and J.D. from Northern Illinois University.

Mr. Neher joins the firm with impressive experience working as an associate attorney at a family law office in Cook and DuPage County, where he helped clients address a variety of divorce and family law-related matters. Before working in the area of family law, Mr. Neher worked as a prosecutor in the Kane County State's Attorney's Office on domestic violence cases. He developed notable trial experience through his work there, showing off his preeminent litigation skills in the courtroom. Mr. Neher obtained his Bachelor's degree from Purdue University and his J.D. from Northern Illinois University.

Both men join the firm as attorneys who exemplify the dedication and professionalism required to serve the needs of the firm's vast array of clients. To learn more about these exciting new hires and the other attorneys at McSwain Nagle Giese & Rapp, P.C., visit the following website: https://www.dupagedivorcelawyers.com/attorneys.

About McSwain Nagle Giese & Rapp, P.C.

Our Wheaton and Geneva-based law firm is dedicated to providing clients with the highest quality legal services in divorce and family law cases as well as criminal law, real estate, estate planning and bankruptcy. The commitment to our clients and the legal profession are what distinguish us from other similarly situated firms.

For more information or a free consultation, visit our website https://www.dupagedivorcelawyers.com/ or call 630-407-1200.

