Wheaton Attorney Stacey McCullough to be Honored at DCBA 2023 Pro Bono Award Reception

WHEATON, Ill., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MKFM Law is proud to announce that firm attorney Stacey McCullough has been named the 2023 recipient of the 18th Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Service Award for her countless hours of volunteer work in the legal community. The award is presented annually to an attorney practicing in DuPage County who has provided outstanding pro bono services to low-income individuals or charitable organizations. A Pro Bono Award Reception was hosted by the DuPage County Bar Association at Cantigny Golf Club in Wheaton.

Ms. McCullough has been an active member of the DuPage County Bar Association for nearly 30 years. Over the course of her legal career, she has served in numerous volunteer and leadership roles, including as President of the DCBA from 2019-2020. Since 2017, she has worked alongside a dedicated group of attorneys and judges comprising the 18th Judicial Circuit PILI Pro Bono Committee. Together, they strive to enhance equal access to justice by encouraging and promoting pro bono efforts throughout the community. Among the committee's vast accomplishments, Ms. McCullough prides herself on bringing her distinguished career in criminal law to educate her colleagues and assist the public with the clearing of criminal background records. Her compassion and energy have opened doors to the future for countless individuals on their path to success. The partners, attorneys, paralegals, and staff at MKFM invite you to join us in congratulating one of our premier attorneys, Stacey McCullough.

