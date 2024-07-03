Wheaton Family Law Firm Announces The Hiring of Two Attorneys

With the addition of Attorney Werve and Attorney Hosseini to our team of seasoned legal professionals, we are confident in our ability to not only meet but exceed our mission of providing clients with effective legal strategies that align with their goals and objectives.

WHEATON, Ill., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC is thrilled to announce the hiring of Attorney Naseem Hosseini and the swearing-in of Attorney Amanda Werve into the Illinois State Bar. Both attorneys possess unique skills that we believe will only strengthen the services our renowned law firm has been able to provide Illinois for nearly eight decades.

Working at MKFM Law as a legal assistant since June 2019, Attorney Werve has officially joined the Illinois Bar, beginning an exciting legal career for which the future could not be any brighter. Practicing labor, employment, and family law, Attorney Werve was a standout law student at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law, graduating in 2023 after distinguishing herself as a skilled oralist with exceptional courtroom skills.

MKFM also had the pleasure of hiring Attorney Hosseini, who, after being accepted to the Illinois State Bar in November 2019, has enjoyed success as an associate attorney practicing family law, including adoption cases and estate planning. Fluent in Persian and proficient in Arabic, Attorney Hosseini skillfully wields her knowledge of the law and different languages to bridge cultural divides and provide exceptional legal services to clients from different backgrounds.

The future of our firm has never been more promising. With the addition of Attorney Werve and Attorney Hosseini to our team of seasoned legal professionals, we are confident in our ability to not only meet but exceed our mission of providing clients with effective legal strategies that align with their goals and objectives.

About Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC

Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC is a Wheaton-based divorce and family law firm that also serves clients in civil litigation and criminal law matters. Proudly serving DuPage, Kane, Will, and Kendall Counties, our skilled legal professionals take pride in providing the highest level of legal services for families and individuals alike.

For more information about MKFM or to contact us, visit https://www.mkfmlaw.com/. Call 630-665-7300 to schedule an initial attorney meeting with one of our skilled team members.

