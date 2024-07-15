Wheaton Family Law Firm McSwain Nagle Giese & Rapp, P.C., Promotes Hannah McKinney Kingrey to Partner

I look forward to working with more associates at the firm, collaborating on cases, and taking on new challenges. Post this

A defining characteristic of Hannah's career thus far has been her commitment to teamwork, which she plans to capitalize on further in her new role. Upon being asked what she looks forward to most as Partner, Hannah stated, "I look forward to working with more associates at the firm, collaborating on cases, and taking on new challenges." Hannah has consistently fostered a team-oriented approach, valuing the collective knowledge of her colleagues. This has resulted in improved client outcomes, which Hannah is very proud of.

Looking toward the future, Hannah is excited to embrace her new role as Partner at McSwain Nagle Giese & Rapp, P.C. She is eager to contribute to the firm's growth while upholding its values of excellence in 2024 and beyond. No case is too big or small, complicated or simplistic for Hannah, which makes her a dynamic legal professional ready to take on whatever comes her way.

From our Wheaton and Geneva offices, McSwain Nagle Giese & Rapp, P.C. provides strategic legal guidance to clients in divorce, family law, estate planning, bankruptcy, and real estate matters.

For more information regarding the firm, visit https://www.dupagedivorcelawyers.com/. Call 630-407-1200 to schedule a complimentary consultation today.

