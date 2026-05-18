Wheel and b.well Create the Industry's First Complete Path from Consumer Health Data and AI Insight to Care Delivery

b.well helps organizations know the patient. Wheel powers the care. Together, they close the loop. Post this

Wheel, the company behind Horizon™, an AI-first platform for scalable virtual care programs, and b.well Connected Health today announced a strategic partnership designed to help organizations move faster without building the full stack themselves.

The combined offering connects b.well's consumer health data, intelligence, and access infrastructure with Wheel's Horizon, which powers the clinical action layer and translates health signals into real clinical delivery at nationwide scale. Together, the companies give AI-native companies, retailers, life sciences companies, payers, health systems, and consumer health brands a faster, more complete way to compete in the consumer-driven healthcare race.

"Everyone is racing to own healthcare's front door, but most of them are going to hit the same wall," said Michelle Davey, CEO of Wheel. "A record isn't care. An AI answer isn't care. A marketplace is not care. The winners will be the companies that can turn health context into clinical action, pharmacy access, and outcomes. That's why we're excited to partner with b.well."

Historically, intake, visit, prescription, pharmacy support, and follow-up have often happened across disconnected systems with limited patient context. The Wheel and b.well partnership is designed to bring infrastructure inside the care journey, so consumer-authorized health information and AI-enabled insights can inform intake, support clinicians, route patients to care or pharmacy services, and help measure what happens next.

The combined infrastructure is expected to support:

Consumer-authorized health record access

Smarter intake and clinical context

AI-enabled guidance and care routing

Virtual care, prescribing, pharmacy coordination, and follow-up

Outcome measurement and re-engagement

"Consumers should not have to navigate healthcare by guessing which portal to log into, which clinician to see, whether a pharmacy can support them, or what should happen next," said Kristen Valdes, Founder and CEO of b.well Connected Health. "b.well was built to give people a complete, longitudinal view of their health and make that information usable across the healthcare ecosystem. Partnering with Wheel connects that health context directly to clinical action, allowing consumers to move from insight to access, and from access to care."

The combined offering is expected to be initially available through Wheel Clinic, which is currently accessible through Walmart's Better Care Services platform. Wheel Clinic supports scalable B2B and DTC virtual care programs across cardiometabolic health, GLP-1 care, women's health, primary care, urgent care, and emerging Medicare Bridge models.

The partnership is built on a modular, standards-based approach. b.well's platform provides consumer-authorized health record access, consent, identity, patient matching, semantic interoperability, AI-enabled insights, access infrastructure, and open standards-based APIs. Wheel provides the clinical delivery layer, including virtual care, clinician network operations, prescribing, patient support, pharmacy workflows, and program execution.

Together, Wheel and b.well are building turnkey infrastructure for the next generation of AI and consumer-driven healthcare experiences.

About Wheel

Wheel is the company behind Horizon, an AI-first platform for building and scaling virtual care programs. Wheel combines technology, a nationwide virtual care network, clinician operations, prescribing workflows, pharmacy-enabled care, patient support, and program execution to help organizations deliver compliant, high-quality care at scale. Learn more at www.wheel.com.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is the most data-rich digital health platform for AI-powered consumer experiences, personalized care, and better outcomes. The company solves healthcare's fragmentation problem with a scalable, FHIR®-based platform that unifies health data, solutions, and services in one place. By creating longitudinal health records, cleansing and standardizing fragmented data through its proprietary Data Refinery, and delivering proactive insights, b.well empowers organizations to engage consumers in real time, simplify access to care, and support regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.bwell.com.

Media Contact

Tanya Mahr, Wheel, 1 610-420-1724, [email protected], wheel.com

SOURCE Wheel