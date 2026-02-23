Wheel Expands Horizon™ With AI-Native Clinical Action Layer and Introduces WheelX™, an Enterprise Exchange for AI Health Experiences

Horizon transitions AI-generated health context into completed care, while WheelX distributes AI-native healthcare experiences to enterprise buyers.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wheel today announced a major expansion of its virtual care platform Horizon™, introducing a new Clinical Action Layer designed to turn AI-generated health context into completed, compliant care at enterprise scale. As part of this expansion, Wheel is also introducing WheelX™, an enterprise exchange that connects AI health experiences built on Horizon with enterprise buyers across pharma, retail health, digital health, and more.

"Consumers are using AI to search for health answers, and care is increasingly starting there," said Wheel CEO, Michelle Davey. "Today, a patient may generate a health history summary or receive a follow-up recommendation from AI, but then face the 'now what?' moment: Where do I go? Who interprets this? How does this turn into real care? We're solving for this by turning their health context into clinical action."

Horizon's new Clinical Action Layer acts as the execution backbone beneath care experiences.

The Clinical Action Layer ingests the breadth of contextual patient and partner data (AI, wearables, labs, medical records), generates clinician-ready summaries for actionable decision support, and intelligently routes patients into orchestrated workflows that support comprehensive care delivery.

Meanwhile, every interaction generates real-world data that's securely tokenized and structured, enabling enterprises to feed compliant outcomes back into their systems and AI models — creating a continuous learning loop. Unlike today's narrow validation tools or point solutions, Horizon operates across real care delivery at scale with more than 50,000 visits per week and 100+ treatment areas for the biggest names in care delivery today.

To connect the growing ecosystem of AI-native innovators with these care partners, Wheel is also introducing WheelX, a curated exchange built on Horizon. Beginning with AI-native front ends, builders can integrate their patient-facing experiences with Horizon's APIs and license those experiences through WheelX. In return, they gain access to Wheel's enterprise distribution pathways and a revenue-sharing model tied to deployment and utilization.

WheelX is launching with a curated cohort of front-end AI builders and will expand over time to additional care experiences. Participants must meet core capabilities required for AI patient interfaces, including triage, structured intake, eligibility checks, payment optionality, price transparency, and ingestion of data from wearables, labs, and more.

"Builders are innovating at the front door of healthcare," Davey added. "What they now need is enterprise adoption and a compliant execution layer. WheelX lets AI innovators focus on intelligence and engagement, while Horizon executes the care loop safely, reliably, and at scale. It's a win-win that drives better experiences and outcomes for patients."

Together, Horizon's Clinical Action Layer and WheelX establish a clear division of roles: Horizon executes care and returns structured outcomes; WheelX distributes AI-native innovation to enterprise buyers. As care continues to shift toward AI-first engagement, Wheel is positioning Horizon as the bridge from context to care, and the execution backbone of AI-enabled healthcare.

Builders interested in participating in the first cohort of WheelX partners can request more information at https://www.wheel.com/wheelx-enterprise-ai-health-exchange.

Wheel is the leading healthcare infrastructure company powering compliant, scalable virtual care for the enterprise. Through its Horizon platform and the Clinical Action Layer, Wheel bridges the gap between health intelligence and completed care delivery to drive real-world patient outcomes. With a leading care enablement platform, seamless patient experience, and nationwide clinician network, Wheel is transforming how healthcare is accessed and delivered. Learn more at wheel.com.

