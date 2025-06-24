Wheel Unveils Virtual-First Medication Fulfillment and Delivery Solution, Powered By Amazon Pharmacy

New solution provides transparent pricing, same-day delivery, and timely therapy starts, improving medication adherence and expanding access to high-demand treatments

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wheel, the leading virtual care enablement and patient access company, today announced the official launch of its integrated medication access solution embedded within Wheel's Horizon™ platform and powered by Amazon Pharmacy. This strategic collaboration creates a seamless, virtual-first experience that connects prescriptions to fast delivery by improving transparency, affordability, and timeliness for high-demand treatments like GLP-1s and hormone therapies.

This new capability gives patients and providers access to real-time inventory, pricing visibility, and delivery options. By integrating Amazon's trusted fulfillment and delivery capabilities and delivery into Wheel's care experience, the solution supports a connected, patient-first journey without adding complexity for clinicians.

"Let's be honest, the old system was built for a slower, simpler world. Today's patients expect their care to move at the speed of their lives, and we agree." said Michelle Davey, CEO of Wheel. "Patients deserve clarity, affordability, and speed. With Amazon Pharmacy embedded into our clinical workflows, we're delivering on that promise and closing the gap between script and shipment."

Real Patients. Real Momentum.

The solution is already being used by leading wellness and digital health brands with more launches planned across pharma and consumer health companies in 2025. These live use cases demonstrate how Amazon Pharmacy's fulfillment engine and Wheel's flexible care infrastructure deliver real-world outcomes, not just promises.

From closing care gaps in metabolic health to redefining menopause support, this platform addresses long-standing issues of stigma, limited access, and outdated care pathways. In women's health, for instance, hormone therapy usage has declined sharply over the past two decades, leaving millions of women without personalized care for perimenopausal and menopausal symptoms.

As demand grows across weight management, women's health, and other high-impact therapy areas, the importance of seamless, stigma-free access becomes even more urgent. As Respin Health cofounder Halle Berry has previously shared: "We're now building what I wish I'd had access to—a resource for women in the midst of menopause, on the cusp of it in perimenopause, or preparing for it."

Respin Health: Respin Health, cofounded by actor, filmmaker and longtime women's health advocate Halle Berry, offers personalized health and wellness support for women navigating menopause. The program combines modern medicine with holistic practices to deliver measurable relief from physical, emotional and mental symptoms of menopause.

Members receive custom-made care plans created from analyzing over 150 health data points unique to her menopause experience, paired with personalized coaching and group accountability from Respin's team of menopause coaches and experts. In combination with Wheel's clinical protocols, the offering brings together the best evidence-based protocols across medical care and holistic lifestyle support into one platform, providing women with the entire menopause toolkit for symptom relief, disease prevention, and longevity.

Through Wheel, members will receive treatment for the full spectrum of menopausal and perimenopausal symptoms, including hormone therapy, GLP-1s, or other evidence-based options. Amazon Pharmacy ensures streamlined checkout and delivery, improving access to affordable and convenient prescription options for Respin members and expediting the path to symptom relief.

Meanwhile, in the metabolic care space, medication-assisted weight loss has emerged as one of the most effective strategies for improving long-term health outcomes and reducing chronic disease burden, with evidence pointing to better cardiometabolic markers, improved mental well-being, and reduced costs over time.

"At Wondr Health, we believe that improving access to life-changing obesity treatment goes beyond prescribing to meet participants where they are. This collaboration with Amazon Pharmacy and Wheel creates a seamless, modern medication experience, so participants can go from prescription to doorstep with total clarity and confidence. It's a game-changer for adherence and outcomes," said Scott Paddock, Chief Executive Officer, Wondr Health.

Wondr Health: Built for businesses, Wondr Advanced is a behavioral-based obesity management solution that guides participants through a clinically-driven onboarding process to enable a highly personalized experience and improve direct, self-pay access to GLP-1s.

When participants select Amazon Pharmacy to fulfill their GLP-1 prescription, they can view in-stock status, price (with automatic manufacturer coupons), and next-available delivery window—which is very often same-day. Prescriptions are tracked like any Amazon order, and clinicians gain fulfillment visibility to support follow-up, reducing churn and time-to-therapy.

A Seamless Experience

With same-day delivery in select locations and fast, free delivery nationwide, this collaboration with Amazon Pharmacy enables:

Transparent checkout with automatic manufacturer coupon integrations

Medication availability and delivery timing displayed at the point of prescribing

Clinician visibility into delivery status to support timely follow-up

Expanded access in rural and underserved regions

"We're proud to support Wheel's innovative model," said Tanvi Patel, Vice President & General Manager, Amazon Pharmacy. "Together, we're improving medication access for patients who expect affordability, speed, and clarity while delivering that with the trust and convenience they've come to expect from Amazon."

Together, Wheel and Amazon Pharmacy are building the infrastructure to make these experiences the new standard—fast, transparent, and connected.

About Wheel

Wheel is the leading virtual care infrastructure empowering companies to deliver consumer-centric healthcare. We enable enterprise organizations to expand their care offerings, enhance patient engagement and loyalty, and deliver high-quality virtual care at scale. With a leading care enablement platform, a seamless patient experience, and a nationwide clinician network, Wheel is transforming how healthcare is delivered. Learn more at wheel.com

About Amazon Pharmacy

Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy that brings prescription medications directly to customers' doors with free two-day delivery for Prime members and same-day delivery in eligible locations. The service offers 24/7 access to pharmacists, transparent pricing, and multiple ways to save. Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans, automatically applies eligible manufacturer-sponsored coupons, and offers additional savings options for Prime members through RxPass and Prime Rx. For those managing multiple daily medications, PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy is a service that sorts medications by date and time into convenient packets, then delivers them to customers' doors at no extra cost.

Media Contact

Tanya Mahr, Wheel, 1 610-420-1724, [email protected], www.wheel.com

SOURCE Wheel