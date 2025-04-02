Wheels2U: After One Year and 50,000 Rides, Norwalk Has a Blueprint for Scalable Transit

"What we're seeing in Norwalk and elsewhere around the state shows these new microtransit pilot programs are helping break down first and last mile challenges and helping meet the needs of today's customers." - Benjamin Limmer, CTDOT Bureau Chief of Public Transportation Post this

In March 2024, Norwalk became the first participant to launch, by expanding the acclaimed Wheels2U service to reach more riders and improve access to existing bus and train services. The high-tech service is powered by Via, a leading transit software company that partners with communities to deliver forward-thinking solutions for public transportation.

At first, there was some uncertainty about how this new model would co-exist with the city bus network. Unlike other on-demand services, Wheels2U integrates with Norwalk's fixed-route bus schedules and live location data to automatically give riders the best possible trip, in real time.

After just one year, those concerns have largely faded. Since the expansion of the microtransit program in Norwalk, Wheels2U has completed more than 51,000 rides. During that time, on-demand usage has grown steadily, while fixed-route bus utilization has remained stable—suggesting the two services are meeting different transit needs. CTDOT officials are calling Norwalk's program a success, displaying the value of a multi-modal approach that serves the needs of customers.

"The Connecticut Department of Transportation is excited to see the success of the Wheels2U service," said Connecticut Department of Transportation Bureau Chief of Public Transportation Benjamin Limmer. "What we're seeing in Norwalk and elsewhere around the state shows these new microtransit pilot programs are helping break down first and last mile challenges and helping meet the needs of today's customers."

Microtransit offers clear value to riders—it provides accessible, reliable, and affordable transportation in areas that were previously underserved. Public transit has long struggled with the first-mile/last-mile gap, and on-demand services like Wheels2U dramatically improve access to jobs, schools, healthcare, and other daily essentials.

"There is definitely demand and people seem to really like it," said Matt Pentz, Norwalk Transit Chief Executive Officer. "We watch the numbers daily—we're seeing good rideshare utilization, and we are doing our best to manage wait times. Overall, the app is working as designed, and feedback has been extremely positive. I'm thrilled to see the ridership growth and really appreciate the support that we've received from CTDOT, TMP, Mayor Rilling, and our local delegation."

Riders with mobility impairments have also seen major improvements in their ability to get around town. Today, three of the seven Wheels2U vehicles are wheelchair accessible, and over the past year, more than 1,200 rides have been provided to passengers with disabilities.

"I am legally blind and unable to drive so I am dependent on Norwalk door-to-door transportation," said one ADA rider. "Wheels2U has been awesome! I do not have to book my rides in advance. I am able to get same-day service."

The benefits of microtransit extend well beyond individual riders. As more people choose not to drive, traffic on local roads and highways eases, air quality improves, and the strain on limited parking infrastructure is reduced.

"It's great to see this come to fruition," said Senator Bob Duff, "it's a really important piece of the transportation puzzle. I appreciate that NTD has embraced this Pilot and has also worked to expand evening and weekend shuttle services that we've helped fund in our state budget in addition to this microtransit grant."

The success of Wheels2U shows that smart, scalable transit solutions don't require massive infrastructure investments—just the right tools, strong partnerships, and a commitment to meeting people where they are and where they want to go.

