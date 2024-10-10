When Asked To Speak For All Of Mankind, He Carries The Weight Of The World

Liberty Hill Publishing presents an original work of science fiction.
DELAND, Fla., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author JC Crawford invites readers to enjoy an apocalyptic story while still thinking deeply about humanity with Between Two Skies ($15.49, paperback, 9798868505607; $6.99, e-book, 9798868505614).
Eli Jacobson never imagined he would be faced with such a choice. He thought the biggest shock of his life was the discovery that he was not from Earth at all, but rather sent to Earth by an advanced civilization on the planet Eloxon 5 to be raised among humans. However, when he is taken to Eloxon 5 through a black hole, Eli meets the Caretakers, who are concerned about Earth's self-destructive path and are awaiting Eli's report to determine whether or not humanity should be destroyed. What can he say?
Crawford said he was inspired by "a collection of recurring dreams".
JC Crawford is a storyteller at heart, drawing from a rich tapestry of life experiences. He has written two other books, The Trashbag Chronicles, about growing up in foster care, and continues to mentor and volunteer at group homes and shelters to show children what they can achieve. Crawford has pursued a career in law enforcement and security for the past twenty years.
Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. Between Two Skies is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
