WHEN ATLANTIS FELL - The next great animated film is out now, and it is nothing like anyone has ever seen before!

Fawesome.Tv to Premiere Award-Winning Animated Epic "When Atlantis Fell" on October 6

Adventure • Fantasy • Disaster

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fawesome.tv will debut When Atlantis Fell, an award-winning animated adventure set in the fabled final days of the lost city, on October 6. Written and directed by Rory Knox, who also stars as Elias, the film blends breathtaking animation, gripping storytelling, and a deeply human tale of survival.

Set in 9,600 BC, When Atlantis Fell follows a young fisherman and his 8-year-old daughter as they struggle to endure the chaos of war—unaware that a far greater disaster is about to engulf their homeland beneath the sea. Combining elements of fantasy, disaster, and historical myth, the film offers a striking vision of Atlantis before the great wave.

The film has already earned critical acclaim on the festival circuit, with accolades including:

2× Winner – International NY Film Festival (Gray Matter – Best Picture, Ghosting Society – Best Actor [Rory Knox])

Winner – Best Picture – Austin International Art Festival (Gray Matter)

Winner – Best Picture – Milestone International Film Festival, Dallas Movie Awards Festival, Madh Island International Film Awards (Ghosting Society)

Knox describes the project as a passion-fueled labor of love:

"I've been recovering from cancer treatment, and so I decided with all the free time I had to make an animated film. The results are far beyond my expectations."

Uniquely blending documentary-like visual detail with a sweeping narrative, Knox likens the film to "watching Planet Earth with a plotline, but in Atlantis."

When Atlantis Fell will be available to stream exclusively on Fawesome.Tv beginning today.

