When Contractor Compliance Fails, the Financial Consequences Are Severe -- Forsite Gives Australian Property and Facilities Managers the System to Stay Protected

With WHS enforcement tightening across every Australian state, the Auckland-based property tech platform gives Property, Facilities, and H&S Managers complete, auditable control of their contractor workforce — before incidents occur.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workplace injuries and illnesses cost the Australian economy $28.6 billion annually, according to research commissioned by Safe Work Australia (Deloitte Access Economics, Safer, Healthier, Wealthier, 2022), with 146,700 serious workers' compensation claims lodged in 2023–24 (Safe Work Australia, Key Work Health and Safety Statistics Australia 2025). State regulators — including SafeWork NSW, WorkSafe Victoria, and WorkSafe WA — are intensifying enforcement, with WorkSafe Victoria alone recording $13.3 million in fines, costs, and enforceable undertakings in 2024, including 20 outcomes worth more than $100,000 each (WorkSafe Victoria, 2025). For most organisations, the problem is the same: contractor onboarding, inductions, and compliance verification are still managed through emails, spreadsheets, and disconnected systems — with no single source of truth and no proactive oversight. The result is a compliance gap that is costly to close after the fact, and increasingly expensive to leave open.

Forsite, the Auckland-based property tech platform founded in 2016, is purpose-built to close that gap. Its unified ecosystem — online portal, mobile app, and on-site kiosk — centralises every element of contractor and compliance management in one place.

Forsite's Contractor Management solution ensures every contractor is verified, inducted, and confirmed compliant before they access a site — with live monitoring that alerts managers the moment credentials or inductions lapse. Its Risk Management solution also gives H&S and Facilities Managers organisation-wide visibility over their risk profile, enabling proactive identification of site-level risks and maintaining the auditable paper trail that protects organisations under regulatory scrutiny, insurance review, and legal proceedings.

"Australian property and facilities managers are carrying more risk and compliance responsibility than ever — yet the tools available to them have never kept pace. We built Forsite to change that. Our goal is straightforward: give property professionals a single, simple platform that removes the guesswork and keeps them protected."

— Nathan Cheeseman, CEO, Forsite

"What we value in Forsite is the ability to manage a range of site and health and safety requirements across our national portfolio of properties — all within one simple to use web portal."

— PMG, one of New Zealand's leading property management groups

"An important factor in our decision to use Forsite as our contractor management solution was to help us manage a large number of sites across multiple regions simply and efficiently."

— Bayleys, one of New Zealand's most prominent real estate companies

The Australian facility management market is projected to grow from AUD 59 billion in 2024 to AUD 91 billion by 2034 (Expert Market Research, 2024). As regulatory pressure mounts and margins tighten, the organisations best positioned are those that can demonstrate compliance — not just claim it.

Book a demo at www.getforsite.com

About Forsite

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, Forsite is the property tech platform centralising site, contractor, and compliance management for Property, Facilities, and Health & Safety Managers. Forsite's complete ecosystem — online portal, mobile app, and kiosk — serves clients across Australia, New Zealand, and the UK including leading property management groups, real estate companies, and national facilities management organisations. Visit www.getforsite.com.

Book a demo at www.getforsite.com

Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Media Contact

Nathan Cheeseman, Forsite, 64 098727816, [email protected], GetForsite.com

SOURCE Forsite