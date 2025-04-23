When Grief Meets Grace: How Terri L. Castleberry Found Purpose After Tragedy

New memoir shares a roadmap to help readers navigate life's greatest sorrows

HEWITT, Texas, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In November 2021, Terri L. Castleberry suffered a tragedy as her mother passed away seven days after undergoing brain surgery. A few short months later, in June of 2022, her husband passed unexpectedly from severe septic shock. In her new memoir, "God's New Way: A Journey to Understanding," Castleberry shares her journey through profound grief and the process of finding purpose and renewal through faith.

"Almost immediately after my husband's death, I began to journal my thoughts and emotions," Castleberry said. "In writing this book, I examine the grief process through my own experiences and conclusions, and I also believe that the Lord wants me to share my experiences to help others. Death is an absolute and grief is a universal emotion."

The book uses the metaphor of a journey along various "roads" to represent the stages of grief and healing. Each chapter examines themes such as preparing for loss, coping with the initial shock of grief, finding hope in despair, and ultimately embracing a "new way" of living aligned with God's plans. Castleberry draws on her personal experiences and scriptural insights to highlight the mysterious ways God prepares and sustains individuals through these stages.

Castleberry highlights the importance of taking practical steps during grief, a concept she refers to as "doing the next thing." Inspired by Christian writer Elisabeth Elliot, she describes how she managed daily responsibilities, such as planning her husband's funeral, updating legal documents, and honoring commitments, even when the pain felt overwhelming. These actions became small but meaningful ways for her to move forward. Her story serves as a testament to the power of God's grace and the hope that awaits believers beyond the "locked door" of death.

"I have come to understand that suffering is one very important way we grow in our faith," Castleberry said. "I talk about the spiritual insights given to me by the Holy Spirit as I traverse this journey of grief, pain and loneliness. Through those insights, God has given me hope and abundant joy. My wish is that your grief journey will take you to a place of hope and joy. I pray, too, that if you are reading this book, the Lord will use it to help you."

Terri L. Castleberry felt called by God to write her first book, despite no prior experience as an author. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees in theater and a Doctor of Education in curriculum and instruction. With 54 years as a theater artist, she has written and adapted numerous plays and performs a one-woman show, "No Panic in Heaven: A Conversation with Corrie Ten Boom." She recently wrote the narration for "He Rules the World," a rock concert retelling of the Nativity created and composed by Peter Emerson, where actor Kevin Sorbo performs her narration. Castleberry treasures her role as "Gram" to five grandchildren and cherishes her extended family. She lives in Hewitt, Texas, with her two miniature dachshunds and cheers on the Baylor Bears. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Waco. To learn more, please visit http://www.mtcmessengers.com or find her on Facebook.

