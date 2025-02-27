When He Was At The End Of His Rope, God Took Hold And Took Over

Xulon Press presents a testimony of God's power to transform.
CLERMONT, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jason Hurst shares the story of how God changed his life in Journeying Through Life's Seasons: Overcoming Addiction And Failure With Faith ($12.49, paperback, 9798868511752; $5.99, e-book, 9798868511769).
Hurst was going nowhere fast. He had been in and out of rehab programs and jail, living on the streets in between, or living with family who only encouraged him in his drug addiction. Eventually, he was the only one left, and decided to take an entire bottle of painkillers to end it all. God had other plans.
Hurst said he was inspired by "how God radically changed my life."
Jason Hurst works as a server in a major restaurant near Disney, in central Florida, and shares his story on the streets, in bars, prisons, and rehab centers. He serves in his local church by greeting visitors at the guest center.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.Journeying Through Life's Seasons is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Jason Hurst, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article