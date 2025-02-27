When He Was At The End Of His Rope, God Took Hold And Took Over

Xulon Press presents a testimony of God's power to transform.

CLERMONT, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jason Hurst shares the story of how God changed his life in Journeying Through Life's Seasons: Overcoming Addiction And Failure With Faith ($12.49, paperback, 9798868511752; $5.99, e-book, 9798868511769).

Hurst was going nowhere fast. He had been in and out of rehab programs and jail, living on the streets in between, or living with family who only encouraged him in his drug addiction. Eventually, he was the only one left, and decided to take an entire bottle of painkillers to end it all. God had other plans.