When is Enough Enough? Another heartbreaking case of grooming and abuse of a minor on Roblox and Discord. Anapol Weiss Calls for Change.

This case exposes the devastating cost when billion-dollar platforms like Roblox and Discord design spaces that let predators exploit children. Families deserve justice, and tech companies must be held accountable. Hiding behind forced arbitration is unacceptable. Post this

Ethan, who had autism and struggled with bullying, turned to Roblox as a social outlet. The "friend" he thought was a child was actually a 33-year-old man later arrested on child exploitation charges.

"This case lays bare the devastating consequences when billion-dollar platforms knowingly design environments that enable predators to prey on vulnerable children," said Alexandra Walsh, partner at Anapol Weiss. "As detailed in our complaint, Roblox permits anonymous accounts, sexually explicit games, and direct communication between adults and minors. Discord provides predators an unmonitored channel to escalate exploitation. These companies are raking in billions. Children are paying the price."

The litigation challenges efforts by Roblox and Discord to evade accountability through forced arbitration and misuse of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Recent federal rulings suggest narrowing these defenses, which could allow families like Ethan's to have their day in court.

Growing Public Outcry

"This is not an isolated case," said Pat Huyett, partner at Anapol Weiss. "Across the country, families are coming forward with nearly identical stories of how Roblox and Discord enabled predators to exploit children. These lawsuits represent a growing reckoning with tech companies that try to hide behind inapplicable legal defenses while ignoring preventable harm."

The Dallas case is the ninth in a series of lawsuits filed by Anapol Weiss on behalf of families nationwide whose children were groomed and exploited or assaulted after contact on Roblox and related platforms. Collectively, the filings allege a systemic pattern: platforms marketed as safe for kids while predators exploit well-known gaps in moderation, verification, and parental controls.

The devastating experience Ethan endured before his death is covered in a story published today in the New York Times, which can be found here.

