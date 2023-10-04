When It Seems Like God Has You In A Holding Pattern, Make The Most Of It

I was inspired to write this book by various people who were waiting to see God move in their lives, those who had to learn how to trust God's process Tweet this

"I was inspired to write this book by various people who were waiting to see God move in their lives, those who had to learn how to trust God's process," said Little.

Dr. Tiffany A. Little is a highly sought after empowerment specialist, thought leader and advocate for educational and spiritual growth and development. She has a doctorate in Educational Leadership and Superintendence. She is the founder of the nonprofit organization, Composing Minds, Inc. Realizing she had a dual call to both education and ministry; Dr. Little became a Certified Lay Minister of the United Methodist Church. She is the author of My Praise is Greater than My Struggle.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Appointed Time is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Tiffany A. Little, Salem Author Services, 704-298-1862, [email protected], tiffanyalittle.org

SOURCE Xulon Press