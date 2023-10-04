When It Seems Like God Has You In A Holding Pattern, Make The Most Of It

Xulon Press presents encouragement for anyone waiting on God to use them.
MINT HILL, N.C., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Tiffany A. Little addresses the frustration that arises from waiting for God to make His move in your life, and teaches readers how to make the most of that waiting period in The Appointed Time ($13.49, paperback, 9781662886638; $21.99, hardcover, 9781662886645; $5.99, e-book, 9781662886652).
Instead of giving in to impatience and getting ahead of God's perfect timing, Little encourages her readers to use their time wisely by preparing for their moment. God has a purpose for each one, and He won't allow your willingness to serve Him go to waste. In the meantime, learn to be T.A.P.P.E.D. (Trust and Accept God's Process through Prayer, Endurance, and Discipline) so you are ready when He calls.
"I was inspired to write this book by various people who were waiting to see God move in their lives, those who had to learn how to trust God's process," said Little.
Dr. Tiffany A. Little is a highly sought after empowerment specialist, thought leader and advocate for educational and spiritual growth and development. She has a doctorate in Educational Leadership and Superintendence. She is the founder of the nonprofit organization, Composing Minds, Inc. Realizing she had a dual call to both education and ministry; Dr. Little became a Certified Lay Minister of the United Methodist Church. She is the author of My Praise is Greater than My Struggle.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Appointed Time is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
