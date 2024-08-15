When Life Presents Challenges, the Faith of Abraham Leads by Example

Xulon Press presents a refreshing Christian perspective written to encourage readers to have faith in God to achieve victory through challenges.
PLANT CITY, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Chaz Anthony provides much needed spiritual growth and Christian encouragement in The Faith of Abraham ($10.99, paperback, 9798868501517; $4.99, e-book, 9798868501524).
Anthony's book was written to encourage all believers to live by faith in God. To do so, he listed examples from the bible showing Abraham as the greatest man of faith, second only to Jesus Christ. Those examples and the many other thought-provoking faith principles featured in the book will provide Christian readers with a solid foundation to practice faith when faced with challenges. However, as the author points out, the message is not just limited to believers, it is written to reach and make a lasting impact on everyone, in hopes that non-believers will come to know Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Anthony said, "My personal fight of faith, and my compassion for others. I have seen and heard of so many who struggle to get God results to help them win in this life's challenges."
Chaz Anthony was born in the Midwest United States and now resides in the Southeast. He is a husband and father, a born-again Christian who began writing songs and gradually realized his ability to write books. Anthony's desire is to be an encouragement to all. As a Christian, he understands the struggles that believers experience when living for Christ. Anthony wants to encourage all to trust in and live for God, recognizing that He will never leave or forsake those who live for him. Anthony's goal is to become a full-time writer. Readers can look forward to his upcoming Christian-based books: The Road to Philadelphia, Blacklisted, CrimeFighter and The Truth about Tithes & Offerings. His family is most important to him, his #1 priority. They attend church and are committed to living according to God's Word. As an outlet, Anthony enjoys playing golf, visiting the ocean and dining at restaurants.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Faith of Abraham is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
