When Life Presents Challenges, the Faith of Abraham Leads by Example

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Anthony said, "My personal fight of faith, and my compassion for others. I have seen and heard of so many who struggle to get God results to help them win in this life's challenges."

Chaz Anthony was born in the Midwest United States and now resides in the Southeast. He is a husband and father, a born-again Christian who began writing songs and gradually realized his ability to write books. Anthony's desire is to be an encouragement to all. As a Christian, he understands the struggles that believers experience when living for Christ. Anthony wants to encourage all to trust in and live for God, recognizing that He will never leave or forsake those who live for him. Anthony's goal is to become a full-time writer. Readers can look forward to his upcoming Christian-based books: The Road to Philadelphia, Blacklisted, CrimeFighter and The Truth about Tithes & Offerings. His family is most important to him, his #1 priority. They attend church and are committed to living according to God's Word. As an outlet, Anthony enjoys playing golf, visiting the ocean and dining at restaurants.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Faith of Abraham is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

