When Low-Frequency Digital Buses Become High-Speed: Announcing Introspect Technology's SV6E-X Mid-Frequency Digital Test Module

"With digital I/O pins, we wanted to offer engineers the same capability we offer for high-speed interfaces, enabling true flexibility and seamless integration of native protocols for every essential interface tested." Post this

In its incessant quest to minimize cost and maximize chip-to-chip communications bandwidth, the digital System-on-Chip (SOC) architecture has seen a bifurcation of its digital input and output (I/O) pins into two distinct categories: the SerDes based high-speed interfaces which now make up most of the pins on an SOC and the few low-speed control or general-purpose digital I/O interfaces. But what happens when these low-speed digital pins start to operate at frequencies in excess of 100 MHz? This is the problem that is addressed by the SV6E-X with its protocol testing and AC characterization features. Instead of relying on conventional vector-based pattern generators and logic analyzers, this compact unit enables true protocol-based testing (that is, handshaking) while also providing instrument-grade real-time oscilloscope measurement capability. It does so by integrating three modern-day instrument classes in one monolithic form factor: a protocol analyzer, a protocol exerciser, and a real-time oscilloscope. All three instrument classes work together seamlessly within Introspect Technology's award-winning Pinetree software to create highly flexible testing paradigms.

Users of Introspect Technology's SV6E-X can deploy many testing scenarios in order to enhance their product engineering efficiency. Here are a few:

Design validation of an I3C accelerometer integrated circuit (IC) by acting as a controller

AC characterization of a Quad or Octal SPI bus on a flash memory device

System-level testing of a power amplifier through the RFFE interface

AC characterization of the I3C bus on a CPU or GPU device

Protocol decoding of a server relying on SMBus system management

All together, the SV6E-X supports an extended voltage range from 0.8V to 3.6V for bidirectional digital interfaces, and it contains up to 20 test channels, divided into two banks of 10 channels each. Each of these channels has programmable electrical characteristics such as voltage levels, pull-up and pull-down resistors, and fine-resolution skew values, and each of them can be connected to the integrated 1 Gsps real-time oscilloscope.

The portable SV6E-X can be licensed to industry leading protocols on-demand. Create a complete solution with the optional PurVue AnalyzerTM license, a 1 Gsps real-time oscilloscope which connects to any channel and any licensed protocol. This comprehensive digital test solution sets a new standard in versatility and performance.

The SV6E-X is available for purchase now. To learn more, contact your regional sales representative, or send us an email at [email protected].

About Introspect Technology

Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, these award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, Introspect Technology helps the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.

Media Contact

Kristie van Vloodorp Taylor, Introspect Technology, 514-715-2415, [email protected], https://introspect.ca

Twitter

SOURCE Introspect Technology