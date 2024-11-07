When Minutes Matter: Mode and ADVANTUS360 Partner to Ensure Teams Stay Connected During Cyber Crises

Mode Software Inc. has partnered with cybersecurity provider ADVANTUS360 to deliver a secure, out-of-band communication platform that keeps response teams connected during cyber crises, even if primary systems go down. This collaboration ensures ADVANTUS360 clients have seamless support and continuity when every moment counts in an attack.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mode Software Inc. (Mode), announced today a strategic partnership with IT and cybersecurity provider ADVANTUS360 to enhance incident response readiness for organizations facing cyber crises.

The partnership equips ADVANTUS360's clients with Mode's secure, out-of-band communication platform, ensuring teams can maintain contact during cybersecurity incidents even if primary systems are compromised.

"Recent cyberattacks have shown how critical teams can go dark when their usual communication channels fail," said Jason Walsh, COO at Mode. "This partnership with ADVANTUS360 helps address that vulnerability head-on."

The collaboration delivers three key benefits:

A secure backup communication platform that keeps incident response teams connected.

Expert implementation support from ADVANTUS360's cybersecurity professionals.

Simplified vendor management through consolidated services.

"Mode fills a crucial gap in incident response planning," said Regan Herbst, Account Executive & Team Lead at ADVANTUS360. "Our clients increasingly recognize the need for reliable backup communication channels during cyber crises."

Recent high-profile incidents have highlighted how breaches can disable standard communication tools like Microsoft Teams and Slack, underlining the importance of isolated backup systems. This need is reflected in frameworks from NIST, CIS, and ENISA, which specifically call for backup communication protocols.

"When an incident disrupts an organization's primary systems, having a secure alternative communication channel isn't just helpful – it's essential for effective response and recovery," said Scott Orth, CEO of Mode.

Learn more about how Mode and ADVANTUS360 can enhance your organization's cyber resilience by visiting mode.io.

About Mode Software Inc.

Mode Software Inc. develops specialized cybersecurity platforms that ensure reliable communication during cyber crises. Based in Calgary, Alberta, Mode leads innovation in cyber resilience through purpose-built solutions. Follow Mode on LinkedIn.

About ADVANTUS360

ADVANTUS360 provides comprehensive IT security solutions, helping enterprises protect their digital assets through expert consulting, design, and deployment of leading security technologies.

