When Smart Women Get Financially Blindsided By Their Divorce -- And How To Avoid Being Taken Advantage Of

With "gray divorce" on the rise, financial expert Beth Kraszewski's new book "Stronger Than You Know" guides women through the complex financial and emotional landscape of divorce.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When the divorce papers were signed, she thought she'd secured her future. The house. The retirement accounts. A clean slate. But months later, as bills mounted and investments dwindled, she realized she had unknowingly traded long-term security for short-term relief.

It's a pattern financial strategist Beth Kraszewski, CFP®, CDFA® has seen again and again—especially among successful women who assumed their attorneys were handling "the money part."

"Even the most capable women underestimate the financial side of divorce," says Kraszewski. "They walk away with assets that look good on paper but don't work in real life. By the time they realize it, it's too late to renegotiate."

With over two decades of experience in complex financial planning, Beth Kraszewski focuses on guiding women through high-asset, high-stakes divorces—one of life's most challenging financial transitions. Now she's bringing that experience to the public with her new book, "Stronger Than You Know: Empowering Financial & Life Decisions for Women Facing Divorce", published by Lunch Break Books and available November 20, 2025.

Unlike traditional financial guides, "Stronger Than You Know" fuses financial insight with emotional intelligence, soulful advice and from-the-trenches storytelling.

Drawing from real-world cases and an approach tailored to financially complex divorces, Kraszewski explores the financial missteps women often face during divorce and provides practical guidance to help them move forward with greater clarity—turning financial uncertainty into a path toward empowerment.

Chapters cover everything from understanding the marital balance sheet and uncovering hidden assets, to learning when to fight and when to move on. She also explores the psychological side of decision-making—the way grief, guilt, or a desire for peace can lead women to settle too quickly or accept deals that don't reflect their true worth.

"Divorce is never just financial," Kraszewski explains. "It's emotional warfare mixed with legal complexity. My goal is to help women bring calm and clarity to that chaos—so they make decisions from strategy, not fear."

The timing couldn't be more relevant. So-called "gray divorce"—the rising rate of divorce among couples over 50—has doubled in the last two decades, according to the Pew Research Center. These divorces often involve significant wealth, complex portfolios, and decades of intertwined assets. For women who may not have been the primary financial decision-makers, the process can be overwhelming and financially dangerous.

"Too many women are relying on settlement proposals they don't fully understand," Kraszewski says. One of the most common mistakes is rushing to finalize a settlement just to 'get it over with,' only to discover later that emotional relief came at the cost of long-term financial security.

Her book offers stories, insights, and tools for navigating settlement decisions, rebuilding financial confidence, and planning for the future. "Divorce can break you—or it can break you open," she adds. "It can become the moment you stop living by someone else's plan and start designing your own."

Through her firm, Purposeful Wealth Advisors, based in Chicago, Kraszewski and her team specialize in helping women all across America transition from uncertainty to clarity, offering both divorce financial advocacy, financial planning and long-term wealth management. Her approach is grounded, deeply personal, and designed to make complex financial issues understandable.

"Stronger Than You Know" launches November 20, 2025, and will be available through Amazon. Interview opportunities with Beth Kraszewski are welcomed and available upon request.

About the Author

Beth Kraszewski, CFP®, CDFA®, is the founder of Purposeful Wealth Advisors, a financial planning and divorce strategy firm that helps women navigate life's most complex transitions with clarity and confidence. Known for her calm, strategic approach and ability to simplify the most intimidating financial issues, Beth has guided hundreds of women through high-asset and emotionally charged divorces. An expert witness and sought-after speaker, she has built a national reputation for helping clients align their wealth with their values and their future.

www.PurposefulWealthAdvisors.com

Investment advisory services offered through Keating Financial Advisory Services (KFAS), a Registered Investment Advisor. Services are provided pursuant to a written agreement and the firm's Form ADV Part 2A. The content in this release and in the book is intended for general informational purposes and should not be construed as personalized financial or legal advice. Individual results and outcomes will vary.

