When Society Seems To Be Falling Apart, The Solution Might Be Too Good To Be True

I believe the End Times are here and we need to be warning others of what God says is to come Post this

"I believe the End Times are here and we need to be warning others of what God says is to come," said Thomas.

Cheryl Thomas has been writing all of her life, winning awards while still in high school. Her first novel, The Olive Tree, was published in 2005. In 2021, Cheryl won a national writing contest sponsored by Xulon Press and, as a result, her second novel, The Last One, was published. Thomas has a PhD in Educational Administration and enjoys the research processes that enable her to earn this degree. This interest and skill in researching was helpful in putting together a possible time line of events for the seven years of the tribulation. Thomas enjoys using her imagination to bring both real and fictional characters to life and gives readers a new perspective about people and events they may have taken for granted in the past.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Last Chance is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Cheryl Thomas, Salem Author Services, 607-280-8851, [email protected]

SOURCE Salem Author Services