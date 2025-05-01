When Trials Hit God's Children, He Holds Them Even Closer

"I want this memoir to encourage others to embrace their own journey with courage and inspire them to know that even in the face of life's storms, they too can proclaim, 'Still, I Will Sing!'" Post this

"I want this memoir to encourage others to embrace their own journey with courage and inspire them to know that even in the face of life's storms, they too can proclaim, 'Still, I Will Sing!'," said Folsom.

Scott Callaway Folsom is a 61-year-old banker, father, widower, and ordained deacon currently residing in Lakeland, Florida. He holds an Associate's of Business Administration degree from Truett McConnell University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The University of Georgia. Folsom has over 37 years of commercial banking experience and currently serves as the Market President at Prime Meridian Bank in Lakeland, FL. He was married to Glenda Long Folsom for 34 years, and they had three beautiful daughters: Susannah, Caroline, and Lucy.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Still, I Will Sing! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

