When Trust is Broken: A Story of Racial Profiling as Black Scientist is Denied Access to Account at First National Bank

BALTIMORE , Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Maryland scientist says she was racially profiled, then denied access to her own bank account containing $76,000 at First National Bank (FNB).

In August 2024, Juahdi Monbo, an immunologist-virologist, opened an account with First National Bank, then deposited a $76,000 check she received from TIAA-CREF. Ms. Monbo says the money came from her 401(k) retirement account at TIAA-CREF, which was opened when she worked as a research scientist at the Institute of Human Virology in Baltimore, Maryland.

After an FNB banker, Laura Bradley, took Ms. Monbo's endorsed $76,000 check and processed the deposit, Ms. Monbo says that she was told that the money would be available in her account after two business days. However, to Ms. Monbo's surprise, when she went back to the branch four days later to withdraw money, the branch manager, Bill Schuh, told her that the check was on "Regulation CC hold until the check clears."

Things took an unexpected turn, according to Ms. Monbo, when she went back to the branch to make a withdrawal after her $76,000 check had cleared. That's when she says Mr. Schuh blocked her account, then told her that the bank's fraud department would be in contact with her. She says that First National Bank also refused to issue her bank cards for the new account.

"I had already confirmed that the $76,000 was available in my account before going to the bank to make the withdrawal, so I was shocked and humiliated when the branch manager approached me with an unfounded suspicion of fraud," Ms. Monbo stated.

The immunologist further explained that she presented proof that her $76,000 check fully cleared, as the money had already been deducted from her 401(k) account at TIAA-CREF and paid to First National Bank. Nevertheless, Ms. Monbo says that as of August 2025, a year after she made the $76,000 deposit into her new account, First National Bank still refuses to give her access to her money, citing fraud.

"First National Bank's fraud accusation is wildly unjustified. This is yet another instance of 'banking while black'. I believe FNB flagged my account for fraud simply because I'm a black woman who deposited what they considered to be a large sum of money," explained Ms. Monbo.

After trying to resolve the matter with the bank for months, the Maryland scientist says she is now consulting with attorneys to gain access to her money at First National Bank.

