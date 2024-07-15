When You Do So Many Good Things to Help Others, But Still Feel Something is Missing in Your Life

The story of Cornelius in Acts 10 has always been of interest to me, especially when I realized how important chapter 11 was in really understanding the whole story. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Lewis said, "The story of Cornelius in Acts 10 has always been of interest to me, especially when I realized how important chapter 11 was in really understanding the whole story. Cornelius was what even the Jewish people thought of as a good man because he did so many good things to help other people, but Cornelius knew something was still missing in his life. He just did not know what it was. Because he had started praying to the God of the Jews, God heard him, and sent an angel to tell him what he should do. Simon Peter was also learning so many new things about God's love and plan for all mankind—not just the Jewish people. And Luke (the author of the Book of Acts) would find that his desire to learn, to investigate, and then to record what he learned, could make a difference for other people."

Robert "Bob" Lewis served as a pastor in Oregon for more than five years. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Bible/Ministry from Trinity Bible College in North Dakota. He also worked as an Education Director and Counsellor with Adult & Teen Challenge at Willamette Valley Men's Center in Shedd, Oregon. While he has enjoyed every opportunity to serve God that he has been blessed with, Lewis considers one of his most rewarding opportunities to have been his work with the Teen Challenge ministry. He always looks forward to helping others as they come to understand who God is. Lewis enjoys writing stories from his personal life experiences such as cleaning roofs in Oregon, traveling on a cruise ship to Alaska, or writing a story about a mother's love. He finds enjoyment using his stories to help others understand God's purpose for their lives.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. When DOING GOOD THINGS is not GOOD ENOUGH: The Story of CORNELIUS THE CENTURION is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

