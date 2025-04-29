Where Burial Meets Biodiversity: Green Cemetery Restores Ecosystem Health

The Preserve at All Saints, a true, standalone green burial site, recently completed a controlled burn to eliminate invasive phragmites. The Preserve is designed as a nature preserve first, where the burial process is interwoven seamlessly with the land's natural rhythms. There are no conventional embalming fluids, no vaults, and no non-biodegradable materials allowed — only the gentle return of the body to the earth in a way that honors both human dignity and ecological harmony.
WATERFORD, Mich., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Preserve at All Saints Cemetery, Michigan's only standalone natural green cemetery, recently completed a targeted phragmites burn – across two acres of undeveloped, non-burial land – to combat invasive plant overgrowth and restore native Michigan habitat. This marks the cemetery's second major burn, following a successful habitat restoration more than a decade ago.
Phragmites—a non-native reed that threatens local ecosystems and dominates wetland areas—was eliminated using a controlled burn. This method allows native grasses and wildflowers to flourish, improving biodiversity and environmental health.
"We're not just a cemetery—we're a nature preserve," said Russ Burns, Director of The Preserve and a 43-year industry veteran. "This work ensures our landscape remains natural and beautiful, in line with our mission of environmentally respectful burials."
The Preserve avoids using chemical sprays, employs an environmental specialist to manually remove invasives and monitor the flora, and only plants native Michigan species. Unlike hybrid green cemeteries, The Preserve is a true, standalone green burial site. It is designed as a nature preserve first, where the burial process is interwoven seamlessly with the land's natural rhythms. There are no conventional embalming fluids, no vaults, and no non-biodegradable materials allowed — only the gentle return of the body to the earth in a way that honors both human dignity and ecological harmony.
As public interest in sustainable burial grows (more than 60% of Americans report being interested in green funeral options according to the National Funeral Directors Association), The Preserve continues to serve as a model for what end-of-life care can look like when it respects the earth as much as the individual.
Learn more at www.mtelliott.com/the-preserve.
