Where Burial Meets Biodiversity: Green Cemetery Restores Ecosystem Health

"Every decision we make here is rooted in the values of sustainability," added Burns, who has been with Mt. Elliott Cemeteries for more than 43 years. "We believe families should have the option to leave a legacy of environmental responsibility, even in death." Post this

"We're not just a cemetery—we're a nature preserve," said Russ Burns, Director of The Preserve and a 43-year industry veteran. "This work ensures our landscape remains natural and beautiful, in line with our mission of environmentally respectful burials."

The Preserve avoids using chemical sprays, employs an environmental specialist to manually remove invasives and monitor the flora, and only plants native Michigan species. Unlike hybrid green cemeteries, The Preserve is a true, standalone green burial site. It is designed as a nature preserve first, where the burial process is interwoven seamlessly with the land's natural rhythms. There are no conventional embalming fluids, no vaults, and no non-biodegradable materials allowed — only the gentle return of the body to the earth in a way that honors both human dignity and ecological harmony.

As public interest in sustainable burial grows (more than 60% of Americans report being interested in green funeral options according to the National Funeral Directors Association), The Preserve continues to serve as a model for what end-of-life care can look like when it respects the earth as much as the individual.

Learn more at www.mtelliott.com/the-preserve.

Media Contact

Fran Vincent-Muscat, Mt. Elliott Cemeteries, 1 248-601-4188, [email protected], www.mtelliott.com

SOURCE Mt. Elliott Cemeteries