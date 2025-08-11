Where case strategy meets structure: Opus 2 summer release improves how litigation teams collaborate on issues and evidence

Newest version of Opus 2 Cases empowers lead litigators, associates, paralegals, and litigation support professionals to more easily identify legal issues and map what elements must be proven—in addition to other AI-enhanced story-building improvements

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, leading legal software and services provider Opus 2 announced its summer release, which includes a new feature that enhances how lawyers and litigation teams organise and manage the legal issues and elements in a commercial dispute.

Issue tracking is another step forward for the company's case strategy capability, which was also bolstered with the AI Workbench release earlier this year. The enhancement provides an ideal way to identify key issues and elements a legal team must prove, list witnesses to prove each element, organise exhibits and evidence, track progress at a glance, and structure evidence in a way that presents a logical and persuasive story.

"Building a winning case strategy starts long before the courtroom—it begins with structure and clarity," said Greg Blackman, Opus 2 CEO. "Because of how we empower litigation teams to identify, organise, connect, and leverage crucial case data—and enhance case workflows with AI—they're able to transform preparation into advantage, insight into impact."

Opus 2 Cases is where litigation teams can collaborate on case strategy using all the AI-enhanced insights and capabilities they need to make smart, aligned decisions. The software platform also simplifies the case preparation and management workflows that help litigation support professionals and paralegals efficiently prepare evidence and keep case projects and content organised and on track.

An emerging category of legal software, case strategy gives lawyers a winning edge as they develop the legal theory and case narrative, identify legal issues and map what must be proven, connect relevant facts and fill in evidentiary gaps, construct a timeline of key events (chronology), manage witnesses, examine opposing testimony, and more.

Case strategy software typically includes AI, collaborative workspaces and portals, data insights and dashboards, mobile-friendly document/transcript access, integrated workflows, and more to streamline the processes that connect lawyers to their litigation team, clients, and other stakeholders. The result is a cohesive, intelligent approach to achieving the best possible case outcomes.

Opus 2 Cases was recently named the most used AI for litigation management and earned two prestigious awards—ILTA Solution Provider of the Year and the American Business Awards Gold Medal for Best Legal Solution.

While the summer release highlights case strategy advancements in Opus 2 Cases, the company's industry-leading chambers management solution receives a mobile experience upgrade with the launch of the Opus 2 Chambers (LEX) mobile application. The new app, available for iOS and Android mobile devices, helps clerks manage their chambers' operations and assists barristers in working through daily tasks—securely and efficiently—from anywhere.

About Opus 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible. For more information, visit the Opus 2 website.

