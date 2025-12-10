Where Culture Meets Capital: 40 Love Scottsdale Opens December 13

Avery Johnson Jr.- "When you build a space that understands people as well as it serves them, it earns its place in the culture. Authenticity will always travel further than noise." Post this

As experiential hospitality outperforms traditional dining, 40 Love steps directly into the intersection of premium dining, cultural capital, and modern luxury. It is a hospitality asset built with intention, structure, and a deep understanding of where consumer behavior is moving.

At the helm are Avery Johnson Jr. and Sean Mulholland, founders who blend cultural fluency with private equity discipline.

A MODERN SOCIAL HOUSE WITH COMMERCIAL WEIGHT

"When you build a space that understands people as well as it serves them, it earns its place in the culture. Authenticity will always travel further than noise," said Avery Johnson Jr., founder of 40 Love.

40 Love began with a simple question: Where do the people who shape culture genuinely want to spend their time?

Not a nightclub.

Not a stiff dining room.

Not a lounge that peaks in season and fades at midnight.

The answer became the concept: a single environment where high-net-worth locals, athletes, founders, and industry leaders can move from a premium dinner into a refined late-night experience without skipping a beat.

Deliberate, disciplined, and culturally fluent, 40 Love operates across multiple revenue channels — dinner service, late-night programming, private events, corporate groups, and high-impact weekends.

STRATEGIC PLACEMENT IN SCOTTSDALE'S MOST VALUABLE CORRIDOR

Old Town has evolved into one of the Southwest's strongest luxury hospitality districts, powered by tourism, corporate growth, and residents with meaningful disposable income.

40 Love sits at the exact convergence where:

fine dining demand meets late-night volume

high-income locals meet peak tourism cycles

corporate groups meet weekend travelers

premium spending remains consistent year-round

For a concept engineered to scale, this corridor offers the ideal economic foundation.

THE OPERATORS: CULTURAL INTELLIGENCE MEETS OPERATIONAL RIGOR

Avery Johnson Jr. brings deep access and credibility within the sports and entertainment world — a relationship architect who understands how culture behaves and moves. He knows the value of the room, the value of the network, and the value of ownership.

Sean Mulholland brings the operational backbone: years of experience overseeing multi-venue environments, developing premium dining programs, and building teams capable of delivering consistency at scale.

"True hospitality is measured over time. When a team delivers with precision night after night, the brand becomes more than a space, it becomes a standard," said Sean Mulholland, co-founder of 40 Love.

Together, they represent the new profile of hospitality founders — equal parts instinct and discipline, culture and commerce. Their model reflects a shift away from endorsement deals and toward strategic equity: people with real influence building venues they actually own.

WHY THIS OPENING MATTERS

40 Love reflects several forces shaping the future of hospitality:

the rise of experience-first spending

ownership-led models replacing endorsements

hybrid venues outperforming single-lane concepts

operators fluent in culture and operations

the strength of Scottsdale's luxury market

For a city defined by taste and energy, 40 Love sets a new standard.

OPENING — DECEMBER 13

40 Love Scottsdale will debut with a private preview followed by its public opening.

