Where to Buy Benjamin Moore Paint in Northern Virginia? Seven New Paint Stores Now Opening Across the D.C. Metro Area

Aboff's Paints now operates seven stores across Northern Virginia, carrying the full Benjamin Moore paint lineup. The expansion is the first for the family-owned retailer beyond New York in its nearly 100-year history.

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contractors and homeowners across Northern Virginia looking for Benjamin Moore paint now have seven Aboff's Paints stores to visit, following the company's first expansion outside New York. The growth brought six former Vienna Paint and Decorating Co. stores and one former Virginia Paint Center location into the Aboff's family, extending its commitment to Benjamin Moore products into a new region of the D.C. Metro area.

Where Can Shoppers Find Benjamin Moore Paint in Northern Virginia?

Local shoppers can source paint, stains, primers and supplies from Aboff's Paints locations serving these seven Northern Virginia communities:

Fairfax

Vienna

Herndon

Sterling

Chantilly

Manassas

Gainesville

Each store pairs its lineup with hands-on guidance that the company has built its reputation on since 1929, helping customers match finishes, sheens and coverage to the job at hand. Customers can also place online orders for in-store or curbside pickup, letting customers skip the wait once they arrive.

Aboff's Paints is bringing its established standard of service and product depth to its Virginia communities as it settles into the region.

How Did Aboff's Paints Expand Into the DC Metro Area?

Aboff's Paints grew into Northern Virginia by welcoming Vienna Paint and Decorating Co. to the family, adding six established stores in a single move after decades of Vienna Paint serving local homeowners and painting professionals. A seventh store, formerly operating as Virginia Paint Center, joined soon after. The addition rounds out a network built on the same product knowledge and neighborhood relationships each store had already earned under its previous owners.

The move represents a deliberate step toward expanding its services and offering Benjamin Moore paint in Northern Virginia. As Long Island's No. 1 Benjamin Moore Retailer, Aboff's Paints strives to bring the same level of support to the D.C. Metro area.

About Aboff's Paints

Aboff's Paints has supplied contractors and homeowners with premium paints, stains, primers and painting supplies since 1929. What began as a single Long Island store has grown into a family-run business with more than 30 locations on Long Island and a newly established presence in Northern Virginia.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, WebFX, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://aboffs.com/

SOURCE Aboff's Paints