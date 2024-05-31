Where To Roam- 5 Hikes to Take on National Trails Day in the 9 Lakes of East Tennessee

National Trails Day is more than a celebration; it is a day for people to discover more about the history and culture of a region or place Post this

Along the shorelines of Tellico Lake are reminders of the important Cherokee towns of Tanasi and Chota, and the Trail of Tears. The Unicoi Turnpike Trail begins in the tiny community of Coker Creek. The Trail has been known by several names including the Tellico Path and the Overhill Trading Path. Begin your journey with a visit to the Sequoyah Museum to learn more about the Overhill People. Head towards Coker Creek and the trailhead of the Unicoi Turnpike Trail. This trail has been walked by so many notables including Benton MacKaye, of the Appalachian Trail, and John Muir on his thousand mile walk to the sea.

Another history laden trail is the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail in the Cumberland Gap National Park. In 1770, Daniel Boone explored the land beyond the mountains following the Warriors Path, an important hunting and trading trail for Native Americans. By 1794, a trace, or wagon road, was opened to pioneers seeking homesteads in the rich grasslands of Kentucky. Titled the Wilderness Road, the trail was used for over fifty years bringing more than 250,000 settlers to the American frontier. Hike the Wilderness Trail from the parking lot in Ewing, VA to the Iron Furnace in the Cumberland Gap and appreciate the terrain that the pioneers faced in their journey westward.

Not all great hikes start in the woods. The shifting directions of American expansion and politics come together in unique ways in Roane County, Tennessee. Two small towns, Harriman and Kingston both played unique roles in the history of the region and the nation. While change took these towns in different directions, the origins of each give the towns a distinct vibe worthy of checking out by strolling the streets of downtown. Start your journey in Harriman in the Cornstalk Heights District before walking downtown. Finish the day by strolling the pathways of Fort Southwest Point in Kingston. This federal garrison site served to protect Cherokee Nation land from illegal white settlement, and as a halfway stop for travelers on the Avery Trace between Knoxville and Nashville. The Fort also played an important role in planning the Lewis and Clark expedition.

Say sandstone arches and most people think about Arches National Park in Utah. But here in the 9 Lakes, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Park has the second largest number of sandstone arches in the US and some of the most impressive arch spans. The most iconic arches in the Park are along the Twin Arches Loop Trail. The 4.6 mile loop trail will pass along several large rock shelters that were used by Native American and early settlers. Be prepared for some steep climbs on wooden stairs.

"National Trails Day is more than a celebration; it is a day for people to discover more about the history and culture of a region or place," said Julie Graham, Executive Director of METTC. "In this sixteen-county region, there are four National Park units and seven state parks that all have a backstory of history. "

The 9 Lakes of East Tennessee is a sixteen-county region bounded by the Smokies and Cumberland Mountains, and shaped by the Tennessee River watershed.

