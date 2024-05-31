Where To Roam- 5 Hikes to Take on National Trails Day in the 9 Lakes of East Tennessee

Many of the trails in East Tennessee follow the original footsteps of the Indigenous People and wildlife that roamed this region prior to 1740. Sometimes called pathways, warpaths, and/ or traces, these trails served as trade and hunting routes for Native Americans, and later as pioneer paths for western settlements. Thanks to the efforts of public and private agencies such as the Tennessee Valley Authority, National Wilderness Act of 1964, state parks, and the National Park Service, miles of historic trails have been preserved for conservation and public recreation. On National Trails Day, the 9 Lakes of East Tennessee is highlighting five adventure trails to hike.
NORRIS, Tenn., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hiking trails in the 9 Lakes of East Tennessee serve multiple purposes- conservation, recreation, and connections to public and private land. Day hiking and backpacking are popular activities in the region for both locals and for visitors, and the choices range from strenuous mountain climbs to gentle shoreline rambles. One consistent with all of the region's trails is that each is rooted in history and culture.
Foot travel pathways such as the venerable Appalachian Trail (AT) have provided modern day explorers opportunities for discovery unlike any other mode of transportation. Hikers flock to the Smokies to walk the park trails. An alternative is to backpack a portion of the AT that skirts the Park. Winding through sections of the Cherokee National Forest, the AT provides uncrowded, challenging terrain with some of the most scenic vistas in the region. The 30.4 miles from Newfound Gap to the Davenport Gap shelter is a great two day hike. Add a third day and hike the additional 13.3 miles to Max Patch.
Along the shorelines of Tellico Lake are reminders of the important Cherokee towns of Tanasi and Chota, and the Trail of Tears. The Unicoi Turnpike Trail begins in the tiny community of Coker Creek. The Trail has been known by several names including the Tellico Path and the Overhill Trading Path. Begin your journey with a visit to the Sequoyah Museum to learn more about the Overhill People. Head towards Coker Creek and the trailhead of the Unicoi Turnpike Trail. This trail has been walked by so many notables including Benton MacKaye, of the Appalachian Trail, and John Muir on his thousand mile walk to the sea.
Another history laden trail is the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail in the Cumberland Gap National Park. In 1770, Daniel Boone explored the land beyond the mountains following the Warriors Path, an important hunting and trading trail for Native Americans. By 1794, a trace, or wagon road, was opened to pioneers seeking homesteads in the rich grasslands of Kentucky. Titled the Wilderness Road, the trail was used for over fifty years bringing more than 250,000 settlers to the American frontier. Hike the Wilderness Trail from the parking lot in Ewing, VA to the Iron Furnace in the Cumberland Gap and appreciate the terrain that the pioneers faced in their journey westward.
Not all great hikes start in the woods. The shifting directions of American expansion and politics come together in unique ways in Roane County, Tennessee. Two small towns, Harriman and Kingston both played unique roles in the history of the region and the nation. While change took these towns in different directions, the origins of each give the towns a distinct vibe worthy of checking out by strolling the streets of downtown. Start your journey in Harriman in the Cornstalk Heights District before walking downtown. Finish the day by strolling the pathways of Fort Southwest Point in Kingston. This federal garrison site served to protect Cherokee Nation land from illegal white settlement, and as a halfway stop for travelers on the Avery Trace between Knoxville and Nashville. The Fort also played an important role in planning the Lewis and Clark expedition.
Say sandstone arches and most people think about Arches National Park in Utah. But here in the 9 Lakes, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Park has the second largest number of sandstone arches in the US and some of the most impressive arch spans. The most iconic arches in the Park are along the Twin Arches Loop Trail. The 4.6 mile loop trail will pass along several large rock shelters that were used by Native American and early settlers. Be prepared for some steep climbs on wooden stairs.
"National Trails Day is more than a celebration; it is a day for people to discover more about the history and culture of a region or place," said Julie Graham, Executive Director of METTC. "In this sixteen-county region, there are four National Park units and seven state parks that all have a backstory of history. "
The 9 Lakes of East Tennessee is a sixteen-county region bounded by the Smokies and Cumberland Mountains, and shaped by the Tennessee River watershed.
Media Contact
Julie Graham, TRV Stewardship Council, 8655850811, [email protected], https://tennesseerivervalleygeotourism.org/
SOURCE TRV Stewardship Council
Share this article