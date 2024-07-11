Wherefour ERP Software Adds Direct Amazon Integration To Its Suite Of Tools

Wherefour ERP inventory management software launches a new direct integration to its suite of tools that will enable customers to link directly to their Amazon FBA marketplace.

PETALUMA, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wherefour ERP inventory management software has added a new direct integration to its suite of tools that will enable customers to link directly to their Amazon FBA marketplace.

This new functionality allows customers to designate a 3PL location, reserve stock for exclusive FBA use, and automate the workflow of order fulfillment. Inventory and order-related data is auto-generated, stored in the cloud-based platform, and seamlessly integrated into the real-time operation of the manufacturing operation.

Matt Brown, founder and CEO of Wherefour, is excited about the service expansion. "As the e-commerce marketplace continues to change, we are proud to innovate along with it. With every new advancement, we aim to meet our customers' needs with dynamic solutions that make manufacturing in the modern sector secure and successful," he says.

The unveiling of Wherefour's new integration is timely given the boost in sales that Prime Day 2024 unlocks for manufacturers. This upcoming e-commerce event is a celebration of savings, convenience and entertainment that has quickly become one of the most popular shopping holidays of the year.

About Wherefour, Inc.:

Wherefour offers modern, affordable ERP and traceability software for manufacturers and distributors in food, beverage, cannabis, personal care, nutraceuticals, textiles, and general manufacturing. Our software ensures accurate production costing, inventory control, batch and lot tracking, raw material traceability, overhead monitoring, and customer/vendor relationship management. Mobile-friendly and easy to implement, Wherefour supports multiple users and accounts, managing recalls, compliance, and safety audits. Integrations with QuickBooks®, Sage Intacct®, Microsoft Dynamics®, Metrc, Epicor, Shopify, ShipStation, Xero, and more help users monitor production performance and quickly identify cost, yield, or inventory deviations.

More information about Wherefour is available at wherefour.com.

